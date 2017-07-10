© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

BCD Microelectronics merges with Atlantik Elektronik

The two semiconductor distributors BCD Microelectronics and Atlantik Elektronik has officially joined together as BCD-Atlantik Ltd. on June 14, 2017.

Atlantik Elektronik has acquired 50% of the shares of BCD Microelectronics and look ahead into the future. The primary target of the merging is the expansion of the business in the UK.



Founded in 1990 and headquarted in Basingstoke, Hampshire (UK) BCD Microelectronics has established itself as a distributor and representative for innovative semiconductors and electronic components in UK.



"The combination of both companies and the synergy effect, we generate an enormous potential to be even more efficient and competitive in the future," explains Ottmar Flach, CEO of Atlantik Elektronik GmbH in a press release.



The existing product portfolio of BCD Microelectronics is now supplemented by Atlantik Group products and services. As of now, BCD Microelectronics will trade under the name BCD-Atlantik Ltd.



"We are looking forward to a positive cooperation and a successful future together, because we are very well aligned. We will maintain the same corporate culture and pursue the common goal of offering individual solutions for our customers, "explains Ottmar Flach. “Both companies know the market and the requirements very well and thus we see tremendous growth opportunities for the product portfolio."



"As a result of the merger with Atlantik Elektronik, we are expanding our joint product portfolio, which enables us to offer a European sales network that supports both our growing international trade and the increasing relocation of production," said Barry Coomber, Managing Director of BCD Microelectronics.