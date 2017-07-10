© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | July 10, 2017
BCD Microelectronics merges with Atlantik Elektronik
The two semiconductor distributors BCD Microelectronics and Atlantik Elektronik has officially joined together as BCD-Atlantik Ltd. on June 14, 2017.
Atlantik Elektronik has acquired 50% of the shares of BCD Microelectronics and look ahead into the future. The primary target of the merging is the expansion of the business in the UK.
Founded in 1990 and headquarted in Basingstoke, Hampshire (UK) BCD Microelectronics has established itself as a distributor and representative for innovative semiconductors and electronic components in UK.
"The combination of both companies and the synergy effect, we generate an enormous potential to be even more efficient and competitive in the future," explains Ottmar Flach, CEO of Atlantik Elektronik GmbH in a press release.
The existing product portfolio of BCD Microelectronics is now supplemented by Atlantik Group products and services. As of now, BCD Microelectronics will trade under the name BCD-Atlantik Ltd.
"We are looking forward to a positive cooperation and a successful future together, because we are very well aligned. We will maintain the same corporate culture and pursue the common goal of offering individual solutions for our customers, "explains Ottmar Flach. “Both companies know the market and the requirements very well and thus we see tremendous growth opportunities for the product portfolio."
"As a result of the merger with Atlantik Elektronik, we are expanding our joint product portfolio, which enables us to offer a European sales network that supports both our growing international trade and the increasing relocation of production," said Barry Coomber, Managing Director of BCD Microelectronics.
Founded in 1990 and headquarted in Basingstoke, Hampshire (UK) BCD Microelectronics has established itself as a distributor and representative for innovative semiconductors and electronic components in UK.
"The combination of both companies and the synergy effect, we generate an enormous potential to be even more efficient and competitive in the future," explains Ottmar Flach, CEO of Atlantik Elektronik GmbH in a press release.
The existing product portfolio of BCD Microelectronics is now supplemented by Atlantik Group products and services. As of now, BCD Microelectronics will trade under the name BCD-Atlantik Ltd.
"We are looking forward to a positive cooperation and a successful future together, because we are very well aligned. We will maintain the same corporate culture and pursue the common goal of offering individual solutions for our customers, "explains Ottmar Flach. “Both companies know the market and the requirements very well and thus we see tremendous growth opportunities for the product portfolio."
"As a result of the merger with Atlantik Elektronik, we are expanding our joint product portfolio, which enables us to offer a European sales network that supports both our growing international trade and the increasing relocation of production," said Barry Coomber, Managing Director of BCD Microelectronics.
Melexis announces new LIN Bus Gateway Device Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, today announces a...
BCD Microelectronics merges with Atlantik Elektronik The two semiconductor distributors BCD Microelectronics and Atlantik...
Avnet Abacus extends distribution agreement with Panasonic Avnet Abacus is extending its distribution agreement with Panasonic to include wireless...
Next Biometrics – now with volume production for flexible sensors Next Biometrics has reached its previously communicated goal of being able to mass produce...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsNew ultra-flexible ultrasonic sensors This ultrasonic sensor supports wide distance detection at low power, making it well suited to a range of position sensing applications. The PGA460 is highly integrated with a programmable digital core, and enables object detection...
Bittium TAC WIN radio system products for Finnish Defense The Finnish Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö has authorized Finnish Defence Forces to...
BondFilm® LDD MSAP Atotech introduces BondFilm® LDD and BondFilm® LDD Enhancer, its latest additions to...
Ultra to acquire Sparton Ultra has entered into a conditional merger agreement to acquire Sparton in a transaction...
Nokia smartphones and Zeiss optics HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, and Zeiss signed an exclusive partnership. This...
Smartronix on board NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Smartronix is to deliver a SuperSpeed ruggedized universal serial bus (USB) 3.0 hub to the California Institute of Technology managed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, CA.
One-of-a-kind converter REM1 with 2 MOPP RECOM has developed a new fully medically-certified DC/DC converter, which is the first in...
Xiaomi acquires patent assets from Nokia Nokia and Xiaomi have signed a business collaboration agreement and a multi-year...
Micron denies reports of major malfunction The memory chipmaker denies reports suggesting that its Fab-2 in Taiwan had suffered major malfunctions resulting in reduced outputs.
TTI acquires Symmetry Electronics TTI, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Symmetry Electronics, a privately held...
RFMW opens Italian sales office RFMW has opened a direct sales office in Milan, Italy. The new sales organization will support...
Data Respons gets strategic contract in Sweden Data Respons has renewed a frame agreement with a large industrial group in Sweden for...
Second Generation HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets Single-layer, silicone-based sheets stretch, wrap, bend to suppress radiated emissions in...
Sikorsky is actively pursuing German companies Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, discusses the new Marine CH-53K King Stallion...
Suspension of Inotera’s Fab disrupts DRAM market Inotera, which is also known as Micron Technology Taiwan, suspended the operation of...
Volvo Cars to go all electric Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars will no longer launch cars which only have an internal combustion engine (ICE). The end of an era?
Samsung starts mass production at new semiconductor plant The South Korean tech-giant new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers.
Continental invests in French EasyMile Continental has agreed to acquire a minority share participation in the company...
Micron with 92% revenue increase YoY Micron Technology reports on 3Q/2017 revenues of a record USD 5.57 billion; 20 percent...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments