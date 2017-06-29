© businesswire Components | June 29, 2017
Toshiba pumps money into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations
Toshiba will channel approximately JPY 180 billion (EUR 1.4 billion) into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations, TMC’s Flash memory facility.
The investment will cover installation of manufacturing facilities in Phase-1 of the fab, and the construction of Phase-2.
Production at Fab 6 will be entirely devoted to BiCS Flash. Phase-1 of the fab is scheduled for completion in summer 2018, and the current round of investment will ensure this target date is met.
The investment in Fab 6 will enable TMC to install manufacturing equipment for 96-layer 3D Flash memories, including deposition and etching equipment. In parallel with this, construction of Phase-2 of Fab 6 is scheduled to start in September this year, with a completion target of the end of 2018. Specific production capabilities and schedules will be aligned with market demand.
TMC has recently asked SanDisk, its partner in joint ventures for investment in manufacturing equipment at TMC’s Yokkaichi Operations, to clarify whether it intends to jointly invest in the Fab 6 facility. If SanDisk does not agree to such joint investment, TMC will invest alone in manufacturing equipment for separate TMC capacity.
