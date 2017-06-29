© Komax Business | June 29, 2017
Komax acquires Laselec
The acquisition of French company Laselec SA marks an important step for Komax in its efforts to strengthen the aerospace market segment. Komax has held a minority stake in Laselec since 2015.
Komax will be taking over Laselec in the second half of 2017, subject to the approval of the French authorities.
Laselec specializes in laser-assisted cable stripping and marking solutions as well as intelligent layout boards for wire harness production. These are used primarily in the aerospace industry.
Komax has held a stake of about 20% in Laselec since 2015. During the course of this collaboration over the last two years, the solutions have increasingly found their way into the automotive industry, Komax’s largest market segment.
Headquartered in Toulouse (France), Laselec employs around 60 staff and has a subsidiary in the USA (Dallas County), among others.
Laselec specializes in laser-assisted cable stripping and marking solutions as well as intelligent layout boards for wire harness production. These are used primarily in the aerospace industry.
Komax has held a stake of about 20% in Laselec since 2015. During the course of this collaboration over the last two years, the solutions have increasingly found their way into the automotive industry, Komax’s largest market segment.
Headquartered in Toulouse (France), Laselec employs around 60 staff and has a subsidiary in the USA (Dallas County), among others.
Toshiba pumps money into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations Toshiba will channel approximately JPY 180 billion (EUR 1.4 billion) into Fab 6 at...
Qualcomm comments on Apple announcement "Apple is trying to distract from the fact that it has made misleading statements about the...
Organisations must prepare for a “cyber Pearl Harbor” Ideagen, the Nottingham-based software company specialising in corporate governance and risk management, said that businesses worldwide – including the UK government – had to take seriously the threat posed by...
Komax acquires Laselec The acquisition of French company Laselec SA marks an important step for Komax in its...
USB Type-C™ Controllers with Internal Protection to Save Space STMicroelectronics has introduced two new USB Type-C™ -certified...
OSI Systems delivers vehicle inspection systems OSI Systems' Security division has received an order for approximately USD 9 million...
Geely invests in Sweden Geely Auto Group (Geely Auto) and the City of Gothenburg signed a Letter of Intent to...
GB Inspection picks European over Chinese supplier UK-based sensor manufacturer GB Inspection Systems Ltd have chosen to change from their...
German Cartel Office sides with ASML ASML has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of a 24.9 percent...
Philips to acquire The Spectranetics Corp. Philips will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of...
Toshiba: 'Gloves are off' Toshiba Corp. and Toshiba Memory Corp. filed a petition with the Tokyo District Court...
MIPS I6500-F, CPU IP designed for safety critical systems in an autonomous... Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces a highly-scalable 64-bit MIPS multiprocessing...
EET Europarts acquires French POS distributor EET Europarts has acquired the French POS distributor Heimdal Distribution. The company is a...
Bosch plans to take over MTA Spa Bosch Thermotechnology, Germany, plans to take over MTA Spa., an Italian...
Umicore opens production plant for trimethylgallium Material technology and recycling company Umicore has opened a production line for...
Carpool karaoke: Volvo Cars, Autoliv, Zenuity & Nvidia Volvo Cars and Autoliv are teaming up with Nvidia on the development of advanced systems and software for AI self-driving cars.
Harsh environment DC-DC converter series extended TDK Corporation announces the introduction of additional models to the HQA series of harsh...
Takata goes into restructuring with Chapter 11 filing TKJP and its Japanese subsidiaries have commenced proceedings under the Civil...
Industry’s first Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p combo solutions Marvell extends a complete product portfolio of Ethernet and wireless automotive connectivity...
Bombardier wins rail contract in the UK Bombardier Transportation has signed a contract with FirstGroup and MTR to supply...
Globetouch acquires Teramatrix Technologies Globetouch has acquired IoT solutions provider Teramatrix Technologies Ltd.
Imagination Tech goes on the table as a whole Imagination Technologies Group has received interest from a number of parties for a potential...
Managers leave Volvo Cars for electrified Polestar Volvo Cars has made Polestar a new separately-branded electrified car company. With it comes the departure /arrival of Thomas Ingenlath and Jonathan Goodman.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments