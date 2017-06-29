© Komax

Komax acquires Laselec

The acquisition of French company Laselec SA marks an important step for Komax in its efforts to strengthen the aerospace market segment. Komax has held a minority stake in Laselec since 2015.

Komax will be taking over Laselec in the second half of 2017, subject to the approval of the French authorities.



Laselec specializes in laser-assisted cable stripping and marking solutions as well as intelligent layout boards for wire harness production. These are used primarily in the aerospace industry.



Komax has held a stake of about 20% in Laselec since 2015. During the course of this collaboration over the last two years, the solutions have increasingly found their way into the automotive industry, Komax’s largest market segment.



Headquartered in Toulouse (France), Laselec employs around 60 staff and has a subsidiary in the USA (Dallas County), among others.