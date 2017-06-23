© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Globetouch acquires Teramatrix Technologies

Globetouch has acquired IoT solutions provider Teramatrix Technologies Ltd.

“The addition of Teramatrix significantly improves our IoT and Connected Car strategies,” said Riccardo Di Blasio, CEO of Globetouch. “We will be using our Cloud SIM and xFusion IoT technologies to enable the future of Autonomous Cars.”



“This move provides greater opportunity for our customers to scale, expand and grow their businesses in IoT as they reach out into new markets and geographies,” said Utkarsh Jain, CEO of Teramatrix Technologies.