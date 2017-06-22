© ginasanders dreamstime.com Business | June 22, 2017
Car lighting system producers pay EUR 27M in settlement
The EC has fined Automotive Lighting and Hella a total of EUR 26'744'000 for participating in an automotive lighting cartel. Valeo got a free pass for revealing the cartel to the Commission.
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "The Commission has sanctioned another cartel in the automotive sector. Three lighting producers harmed car and commercial vehicle manufacturers by colluding instead of competing against each other. Today's decision underlines that we do not accept cartels that affect the European market.”
Vehicle lighting systems include parts such as headlamps or daytime running lights. The cartel concerned the supply of these spare parts to manufacturers of passenger and commercial vehicles after the end of mass production of a car model. The Commission's investigation revealed that, for more than three years, Automotive Lighting, Hella and Valeo coordinated prices and other trading conditions for the supply of vehicle lighting systems, across the European Economic Area (EEA).
The three companies met, mainly bilaterally, at trade fairs, on the margins of supplier days organised by customers, during customer visits, but also independently of such events.
The companies discussed quotes for tenders and negotiation strategies and exchanged information on the status of negotiations with customers regarding price increases, as well as other information. Moreover, the parties agreed that they should aim for a price increase on spare parts after the end of mass production of specific car models, and coordinated how long after that they would end contractual availability of the spare parts in question.
Fines
Vehicle lighting systems include parts such as headlamps or daytime running lights. The cartel concerned the supply of these spare parts to manufacturers of passenger and commercial vehicles after the end of mass production of a car model. The Commission's investigation revealed that, for more than three years, Automotive Lighting, Hella and Valeo coordinated prices and other trading conditions for the supply of vehicle lighting systems, across the European Economic Area (EEA).
The three companies met, mainly bilaterally, at trade fairs, on the margins of supplier days organised by customers, during customer visits, but also independently of such events.
The companies discussed quotes for tenders and negotiation strategies and exchanged information on the status of negotiations with customers regarding price increases, as well as other information. Moreover, the parties agreed that they should aim for a price increase on spare parts after the end of mass production of specific car models, and coordinated how long after that they would end contractual availability of the spare parts in question.
Fines
|Reduction; Leniency
|Reduction; Settlement
|Fine (EUR)
|Valeo
|100%
|10%
|0
|Automotive Lighting
|35%
|10%
|16'347'000
|Hella
|20%
|10%
|10'397'000
|Total
|26'744'000
- Valeo received full immunity for revealing the existence of the cartel, thereby avoiding a fine of more than EUR 30,5 million.
- Automotive Lighting and Hella benefited from reductions of their fines for their cooperation with the investigation.
Managers leave Volvo Cars for electrified Polestar Volvo Cars has made Polestar a new separately-branded electrified car company. With it comes the departure /arrival of Thomas Ingenlath and Jonathan Goodman.
Surface-mount intelligent low-power modules from STMicroelectronics STMicroelectronics has added five space-saving surface-mount intelligent power...
WD: 'We do not care what Toshiba wants' After Toshiba’s selection of a consortium led by Korea-based SK Hynix Inc. and Bain Capital...
Alenia Space electronics in Electra platform Thales Alenia Space has signed its first contract with OHB to provide new-generation...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube Solves Unusual Underwater LED Application Electrolube, the global electro-chemicals manufacturer, was recently approached by a company in Australia for assistance with a particularly unusual application. The customer needed protection for an underwater LED lighting...
Precise Biometrics divests BU to Identos Precise Biometrics has concluded an agreement with German Identos GmbH on the takeover...
Thales and Reliance Defense on Indian JV Thales and Reliance Defence Limited plan an Indian Joint Venture with the proposed...
Philips acquires Electrical Geodesics Royal Philips wants to acquire Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI), a US-based medical device...
Car lighting system producers pay EUR 27M in settlement The EC has fined Automotive Lighting and Hella a total of EUR 26'744'000 for participating in an...
High power density discrete IGBT in TO-247PLUS package Infineon Technologies AG expands its 1200 V discrete IGBT product portfolio by offering up...
Nokia R&D centre looks for staff Finland-based Nokia has officially opened its telecom research and development (R&D)...
Bittium sells medical remote diagnostic services business Bittium Medanalytics Oy sells its remote diagnostic service business to Coronaria...
Qualcomm invests in Amionx Amionx has pioneered and patented a transformative technology called Safe Core that...
Toshiba prefers Japan-led consortium for Memory bid Toshiba's board of directors select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity LP, and Development Bank of Japan as preferred bidder in respect of the sale of Toshiba Memory...
256k nvSRAMs for extended temperature ranges up to 125°C Anvo-Systems Dresden, the specialist for non-volatile memory products, provides...
Hylec move to expanded facilities Hylec-APL, the specialist supplier of electrical components and enclosures, is moving to...
Continental joins BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye German automotive supplier Continental becomes a development partner and system integrator of the collaboration between BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye for automated driving.
Ermco acquires GridBridge Ermco signed a definitive agreement to acquire GridBridge Corporation, a privately held...
F-16 flying out of India with Tata/Lockheed partnership Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed a landmark...
GE Lighting up for sale GE formally began "discussions with buyers around a proposed sale" of GE Lighting.
Industry’s Lowest Power Bluetooth® Low Energy SoC Family GLOBALFOUNDRIES and ON Semiconductor announced the availability of a System-on-Chip...
Germany gets billion-euro investment in 12-inch technology Continuing its course of investing heavily in Germany, Bosch is to build a wafer fab in...
State Aid approved for Airbus X6 helicopter development The European Commission has approved EUR 377 million of French and German support to...
Arrow optimises workflow with the help of a drone Arrow Electronics has deployed its Lean and Six Sigma drone project at its two primary...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments