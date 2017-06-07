© ams Business | June 07, 2017
AMS Technologies acquires Elforlight
AMS Technologies has acquired Daventry, UK-based photonics company Elforlight, sepcialising in laser, beam forming and other optical technologies, especially in the areas of diode pumped solid state (DPSS) lasers and optical parametric oscillators (OPO).
Complementing the recent opening of its design centre for thermal management and electronics in Krakov, Poland, this acquisition strengthens AMS Technologies’ competence in the company’s third key focus area of photonics. “With this approach, we are continuing to expand AMS Technologies into a systems integrator with engineering services,” said AMS Technologies’ CEO Jan Meise outlining the company’s strategy. “Customers come to us with their demands and requirements, and with the extensive experience of our specialists we are able to work on and deliver optimal solutions.”
As AMS Technologies line card products are primarily used for building the systems, Meise views this strategy as, “the next logical step of development for our company that up to now has rather been perceived as a distributor – quasi a natural evolution of our existing distribution business.”
Elforlight’s founder and managing director Keith Oakes is also looking forward to the opportunities the acquisition will open up, “AMS Technologies’ competent sales and application team maintains close relations with a very broad European customer base. As AMS customers operate and act in a far wider range of applications, this collaboration means that new markets will open up for Elforlight’s solutions.”
As AMS Technologies line card products are primarily used for building the systems, Meise views this strategy as, “the next logical step of development for our company that up to now has rather been perceived as a distributor – quasi a natural evolution of our existing distribution business.”
Elforlight’s founder and managing director Keith Oakes is also looking forward to the opportunities the acquisition will open up, “AMS Technologies’ competent sales and application team maintains close relations with a very broad European customer base. As AMS customers operate and act in a far wider range of applications, this collaboration means that new markets will open up for Elforlight’s solutions.”
AMS Technologies acquires Elforlight AMS Technologies has acquired Daventry, UK-based photonics company Elforlight, sepcialising...
Ericsson leads European 5GCAR project The '5GCAR project' led by Ericsson has been selected as part of phase 2 of the 5G...
Osram acquires LED Engin Osram has agreed to acquire U.S.-based LED Engin Inc. in San Jose, California. The company...
Marvell introduces industry’s first 2.5 & 5 Gbps octal ethernet transceiver Marvell, a leader in storage, networking, and connectivity semiconductor solutions, today...
Northrop Grumman renews agreement with Australia Northrop Grumman Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation, has renewed its Global Supply Chain (GSC) agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia for an additional three years.
Broadcom reports on increased net revenue in 2Q/2017 Broadcom Limited reported net revenue of USD 4,190 million for its 2Q/2017 (ended April 30...
DGIST and Infineon research on Automotive The Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) will - together with...
Western Digital to continue with arbitration process Toshiba Corp. will transfer back the three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with Western Digital from Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC).
Government partnership helps Digi-Key expansion Digi-Key Electronics' has finalised plans to build a new facility adjacent to its current...
First post-quantum cryptography on contactless security chip Due to their computing power, quantum computers have the disruptive potential to break...
Safran gets lean with sale of Structil Safran Ceramics, along with co-shareholder Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, has...
Thales Alenia Space gets Inmarsat contract Inmarsat has awarded the contract for the construction of an additional Global Xpress (GX) broadband communications satellite to Thales Alenia Space.
Harju Elekter acquires Telesilta Oy On 2 June 2017, AS Harju Elekter signed a contract for the purchase of all shares in Telesilta...
Smiths Group divests Interconnect’s Microwave Telecoms business Smiths Group has completed the sale of Smiths Interconnect’s Microwave Telecoms business...
World's first dual die latch and switch sensor Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, today announces a...
Daimler and BAIC signed framework agreement A framework agreement between Daimler and BAIC aims to further strengthen a strategic...
Do distributors now have to create BOM-BOM-BOM lists? The state of the environment and of human health should be important issues for us all. To...
Bosch acquires the source of its supply hiccup Bosch intends to acquire all shares in Italy-based Albertini Cesare S.p.A. Albertini is a...
Murata acquires ID-Solutions in Italy Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. acquired Parma-based ID-Solutions S.r.l., an Italian RFID...
Smiths Group sell Morpho Detection’s former trace business Smiths Group has entered into a binding agreement with OSI Systems, Inc to sell the explosive...
Camera Link interface and Sony and ON-Semi image sensors Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in image sensing...
3M sells its Electronic Monitoring business 3M has entered into an agreement to sell its electronic monitoring business to an...
TeraRecon acquires McCoy Medical Technologies TeraRecon acquires machine learning company, McCoy Medical Technologies and spins...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments