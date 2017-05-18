© WIN Semiconductors Corp Components | May 18, 2017
WIN Semi adds GaAs wafer manufacturing capacity
WIN Semiconductors has completed phase 2 expansion at its newest wafer fab, Fab C by 20 percent.
This facility is now fitted with clean rooms, efficient process lines and advanced equipment for GaAs MMIC production, epitaxial growth of compound semiconductors, as well as fabrication and test of optical devices. Continued build-out of the new manufacturing facility further validates the pure-play foundry model in the compound semiconductor industry.
“In response to increasing demand across all market segments, we continue to add manufacturing capacity at our third wafer fab located in Guishan,Toayuan City, Taiwan. Known as Fab C, the facility now supports mass production of a wide range of compound semiconductor technologies. When fully built out, the 706'000 ft2 facility will more than double our capacity”, said Kyle Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of WIN Semiconductors.
