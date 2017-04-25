© artcp5 dreamstime.com

Avantor acquires Puritan Products

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, acquired Puritan Products, Inc., a supplier of cGMP buffers and solutions for Biopharma customers, and high-purity chemistries for Research and Electronic Materials customers.

"The addition of Puritan is a key next step in our growth plans, as it provides access to new customers in the U.S. and Europe, a broader portfolio of high-purity products for the Biopharma, Research and Electronic Materials industries, and access to additional capabilities, including new cGMP operations and talented new colleagues," said Michael Stubblefield, CEO of Avantor. "The addition of Puritan's operations, equipment and sourcing of raw materials offer our customers an additional layer of supply chain security, a key element of the Avantor value proposition. The Puritan business complements Avantor's platform very well, particularly the focus on quality manufacturing and regulatory compliance -- two areas that are critical in the life science industry."



Avantor will begin the process of integrating Puritan into the company immediately.