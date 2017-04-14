© mailthepic dreamstime.com Components | April 14, 2017
AMD acquires wireless Virtual Reality IP from Nitero
AMD has acquired intellectual property (IP) and key engineering talent from Nitero, a pioneer in millimeter wave solutions capable of enabling future generations of wireless Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) headsets.
"Unwieldly headset cables remain a significant barrier to drive widespread adoption of VR," said Mark Papermaster, AMD chief technology officer and senior vice president. "Our newly acquired wireless VR technology is focused on solving this challenge, and is another example of AMD making long-term technology investments to develop high-performance computing and graphics technologies that can create more immersive computing experiences."
Nitero has designed a phased-array beamforming millimeter wave chip to address the challenges facing wireless VR and AR. Using high-performance 60 GHz wireless, this technology has the potential to enable multi-gigabit transmit performance with low latency in room-scale VR environments. The beamforming characteristics solve the requirement for line-of-sight associated with traditional high-frequency mm-wave systems, potentially eliminating wired VR headsets and enabling users to become more easily immersed in virtual and augmented worlds.
"Our world class engineering team has been focused on solving the difficult problem of building wireless VR technologies that can be integrated into next-generation headsets," said Nitero co-founder and CEO Pat Kelly who has joined AMD as corporate vice president, Wireless IP. "We are excited to play a role in furthering AMD's long-term technology vision."
Nitero has designed a phased-array beamforming millimeter wave chip to address the challenges facing wireless VR and AR. Using high-performance 60 GHz wireless, this technology has the potential to enable multi-gigabit transmit performance with low latency in room-scale VR environments. The beamforming characteristics solve the requirement for line-of-sight associated with traditional high-frequency mm-wave systems, potentially eliminating wired VR headsets and enabling users to become more easily immersed in virtual and augmented worlds.
"Our world class engineering team has been focused on solving the difficult problem of building wireless VR technologies that can be integrated into next-generation headsets," said Nitero co-founder and CEO Pat Kelly who has joined AMD as corporate vice president, Wireless IP. "We are excited to play a role in furthering AMD's long-term technology vision."
AMD acquires wireless Virtual Reality IP from Nitero AMD has acquired intellectual property (IP) and key engineering talent from Nitero, a pioneer in...
ViXS sells legacy MoCA business to MaxLinear ViXS Systems Inc. has sold its legacy MoCA (Multimedia over Coaxial Alliance) business to...
Rolls-Royce and Safran open new aerospace plant in Poland Aero Gearbox International (AGI), a company established jointly by Rolls-Royce and Safran...
Saab signs support contract extension with British Army Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract extension with the United...
Infineon joins the 5G Automotive Association You can’t have an automated car without reliable communication infrastructure and stable mobile...
Leoni builds Competence Center in Roth Leoni has reached another milestone on its way to realising the ‘Factory of the Future’: the construction phase officially started.
Seoul Semi files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany On March 31, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd filed a patent infringement lawsuit in...
Raspberry Pi selects Cypress’ Wireless connectivity solution Cypress Semiconductor's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solution delivers wireless connectivity for...
E Ink, Sony Semiconductor Solutions agree on joint venture E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony...
ADI and Renesas collaborate on 77/79-GHz Automotive RADAR technology Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics are collaborating on a system-level 77/79-GHz RADAR...
Tridonic files patent infringement lawsuit against sales partner of HTC... In Tridonic’s view, the smartphones that form the subject of the legal action...
Asian OLED display manufacturer gets Aixtron equipment Aixtrton received a purchase order from an (unnamed) Asian OLED display manufacturer for a...
Qualcomm returns fire Qualcomm filed its Answer and Counterclaims to the January lawsuit brought by Apple against...
Prysmian and a new hub in Brazil Prysmian Group opened a new global Center of Excellence for Latin America with a...
Maxwell signs USD 47 million equity investment agreement Maxwell Technologies signed a stock purchase agreement with SDIC Fund Management.
New IATA regulations for the shipping of lithium batteries The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has changed its IATA DGR (Dangerous Goods...
Ford investing USD 1.2bn in USA Ford Motor Company is investing USD 1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities.
Google and LG display investment Google has reportedly decided it wants to invest – and LG Display is the beneficiary of a USD 880...
Airgain acquires Antenna Plus assets Airgain, specialised in embedded antenna technologies, has entered into an asset purchase...
Murata divests AC line filter business Murata has decided to divest and transfer its AC line filter business to Tokyo Parts.
Kongsberg signs contract with Australia Kongsberg Defence Systems has entered into a contract with the Australian Department of...
Harting doubles capacity in Romania Harting Technology Group is pressing ahead with its growth strategy. 14 years after opening its production facility in Sibiu, Romania, the large-scale expansion of the production plant is now complete.
Safran sets 'final' on Morpho divesture Safran sold Morpho Detection LLC and other detection-related activities to Smiths Group plc.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments