© zumtobel Business | April 12, 2017
Tridonic files patent infringement lawsuit against sales partner of HTC smartphones
In Tridonic’s view, the smartphones that form the subject of the legal action infringe patents held by the B.O.S.E. Consortium.
Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH, a subsidiary of Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Dornbirn and thus part of the Zumtobel Group lighting group, has filed a lawsuit against the company S-KON eKontor24 GmbH based in Germany. The subject of the legal action brought before Munich District Court is the sale of smartphones manufactured by HTC of Taiwan.
Together with Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. in Japan, Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH and Litec GbR in Germany, Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH makes up the B.O.S.E. Consortium which owns basic patents for a technology that generates white light with blue LEDs and yellow silicate phosphors. In Tridonic’s view, the smartphones that form the subject of the legal action infringe several patents held by the B.O.S.E. Consortium.
Silicate-based white LED technology enables the manufacture of white LEDs with high accuracy and high brightness. Primary applications of such LEDs include the backlights of liquid crystal displays used in smartphones, laptops, GPS systems and other display products, which means this technology is of relevance to a substantial share of today’s LED market. To make this white LED technology available to the LED industry, the B.O.S.E. Consortium offers licensing arrangements for its use. The B.O.S.E. Consortium has already concluded licensing agreements with more than 40 LED manufacturers worldwide.
Together with Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. in Japan, Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH and Litec GbR in Germany, Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH makes up the B.O.S.E. Consortium which owns basic patents for a technology that generates white light with blue LEDs and yellow silicate phosphors. In Tridonic’s view, the smartphones that form the subject of the legal action infringe several patents held by the B.O.S.E. Consortium.
Silicate-based white LED technology enables the manufacture of white LEDs with high accuracy and high brightness. Primary applications of such LEDs include the backlights of liquid crystal displays used in smartphones, laptops, GPS systems and other display products, which means this technology is of relevance to a substantial share of today’s LED market. To make this white LED technology available to the LED industry, the B.O.S.E. Consortium offers licensing arrangements for its use. The B.O.S.E. Consortium has already concluded licensing agreements with more than 40 LED manufacturers worldwide.
Raspberry Pi selects Cypress’ Wireless connectivity solution Cypress Semiconductor's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solution delivers wireless connectivity for...
E Ink, Sony Semiconductor Solutions agree on joint venture E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony...
ADI and Renesas collaborate on 77/79-GHz Automotive RADAR technology Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics are collaborating on a system-level 77/79-GHz RADAR...
Tridonic files patent infringement lawsuit against sales partner of HTC... In Tridonic’s view, the smartphones that form the subject of the legal action...
Asian OLED display manufacturer gets Aixtron equipment Aixtrton received a purchase order from an (unnamed) Asian OLED display manufacturer for a...
Qualcomm returns fire Qualcomm filed its Answer and Counterclaims to the January lawsuit brought by Apple against...
Prysmian and a new hub in Brazil Prysmian Group opened a new global Center of Excellence for Latin America with a...
Maxwell signs USD 47 million equity investment agreement Maxwell Technologies signed a stock purchase agreement with SDIC Fund Management.
New IATA regulations for the shipping of lithium batteries The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has changed its IATA DGR (Dangerous Goods...
Ford investing USD 1.2bn in USA Ford Motor Company is investing USD 1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities.
Google and LG display investment Google has reportedly decided it wants to invest – and LG Display is the beneficiary of a USD 880...
Airgain acquires Antenna Plus assets Airgain, specialised in embedded antenna technologies, has entered into an asset purchase...
Murata divests AC line filter business Murata has decided to divest and transfer its AC line filter business to Tokyo Parts.
Kongsberg signs contract with Australia Kongsberg Defence Systems has entered into a contract with the Australian Department of...
Harting doubles capacity in Romania Harting Technology Group is pressing ahead with its growth strategy. 14 years after opening its production facility in Sibiu, Romania, the large-scale expansion of the production plant is now complete.
Safran sets 'final' on Morpho divesture Safran sold Morpho Detection LLC and other detection-related activities to Smiths Group plc.
Broadcom, Foxconn in; TSMC seems out Chip manufacturer Broadcom and manufacturing giant Foxconn each have reportedly...
Local court approves restructuring of AEG Power Solutions The restructuring plan for 3W Power's German subsidiary AEG Power Solutions GmbH has been...
NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure Ray Wallin, Chief Financial Officer at NeoPhotonics Corp, will resign from his position...
Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor for approximately...
Intel: cash tender offer for remaining Mobileye shares Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, is commencing the previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye N.V.
Ericsson Nikola Tesla and HT Mostar sign new contracts The subject of the contract is the expansion and modernization of the system for...
VSY files opposition against Zeiss patent Carl Zeiss Meditec AG announced recently that it had won a patent infringement action before the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments