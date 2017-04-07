© melpomenem dreamstime.com

Broadcom, Foxconn in; TSMC seems out

Chip manufacturer Broadcom and manufacturing giant Foxconn each have reportedly issued a bid of JPY 2 trillion (EUR 17 billion) for Toshiba Memory.

Whats more interesting is that this is apparently just the first round of bidding for the memory chip business of Toshiba, Japanese news outlet Asahi reports. Other contestants with a more 'moderate' piggy bank - bidding around JPY 1 trillion (EUR 8.5 billion) - are Western Digital and as well as SK Hynix and KKR, the report continues.



Other bidders rumoured to be interested in buying the business are Apple, Amazon, Google, Micron Technology, although no details on how high those companies are willing to go have emerged.



On the other end of the scale, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reportedly decided to withdraw its offer for Toshiba's NAND flash memory business, reports Digitimes.