© Niroworld Dreamstime.com

Nordson reaches agreement with Moryl

Nordson Corporation and H. Moryl GmbH of Dusseldorf, Germany, (Moryl) have reached a settlement regarding Moryl's potential infringement of Nordson’s European patent EP1568418.

While the financial terms are confidential, Nordson has granted Moryl a covenant not to sue for its past sales of hot melt adhesive modules under EP1568418 as well as for future sales of those modules.



Nordson's European patent EP1568418 relates to hot melt adhesive modules, manifolds, and/or applicators having a proprietary mounting interface.



The conclusion of this matter adds to the list of companies that have agreed to be part of the ongoing licensing program announced previously by Ulrich Bender, director packaging Europe, to offer a covenant not to sue/license to companies that have manufactured, marketed and/or sold modules, manifolds, and/or applicators in violation of Nordson's European patent EP1568418.



While Nordson is willing to license various mounting interfaces covered by European patent EP1568418, Nordson will not be licensing the EasyOn or Bowtie mounting interface, which can be found on a number of Nordson product lines, including the SolidBlue and MiniBlue II applicators and modules.



The EP1568418 is in force in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.