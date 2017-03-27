© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Components | March 27, 2017
Multiple design wins for Frontier Silicon
Frontier Silicon's Minuet technology platform has been chosen by three US brands - Brookstone, Jensen and SŌLIS - to power nine new smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in.
Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers chosen by Google to work on this technology.
Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said: “Smart audio represents a significant opportunity for Frontier. Brookstone, Jensen and SŌLIS are leading innovators in this sector. By combining our audio technology expertise, our relationship with Google and our experience of working with leading audio brands and their manufacturers, we have helped deliver an unrivalled range of smart audio speakers. We expect to be announcing further design wins shortly.”
David Figler, Vice President of Brookstone Products, said: “The incorporation of Google’s Chromecast technology into our Big Blue range of wireless speakers is an important innovation – for ourselves and our customers. Working with Frontier has enabled us to deliver market-ready products quickly, reliably and cost-effectively.”
Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said: “Smart audio represents a significant opportunity for Frontier. Brookstone, Jensen and SŌLIS are leading innovators in this sector. By combining our audio technology expertise, our relationship with Google and our experience of working with leading audio brands and their manufacturers, we have helped deliver an unrivalled range of smart audio speakers. We expect to be announcing further design wins shortly.”
David Figler, Vice President of Brookstone Products, said: “The incorporation of Google’s Chromecast technology into our Big Blue range of wireless speakers is an important innovation – for ourselves and our customers. Working with Frontier has enabled us to deliver market-ready products quickly, reliably and cost-effectively.”
OptoForce brings sense of touch to U.S. robots Robotics company OptoForce opened a U.S. office to bring "much-needed sense of touch...
Rolls-Royce and Tampere TU form strategic partnership Rolls-Royce and Tampere University of Technology, Finland, signed a strategic...
Thales sells off Identity Management business Thales signed a definitive agreement with the Imprimerie Nationale Group to sell it's...
TM Robotics signs with ASG TM Robotics, in partnership with Toshiba Machine, has teamed up with ASG. The latter will offer...
Microsoft's Surface Dial turns up for a teardown Tearing down Microsoft’s Surface Studio on Monday last week wasn’t enough. You deserve more. So we pulled out the Surface Dial to see what makes this accessory tick. Or in this case, what makes it click … and spin.
Multiple design wins for Frontier Silicon Frontier Silicon's Minuet technology platform has been chosen by three US brands -...
Danfoss and GE join forces in strategic collaboration Danfoss Silicon Power is establishing production in the US and entering into a collaboration...
Premier Farnell to distribute ConductRF range Premier Farnell signed a new global distribution agreement with EAM, a manufacturer of...
Infineon ups revenue outlook for fiscal 2017 Infineon is confident; confident enough to increase outlook for revenues and Segment Result...
Micron reports on 58% revenue increase YoY Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 stood at USD 4.65 billion for Micron Technologyes...
Rheinmetall and Rohde&Schwarz aim for Bundeswehr procurement... Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have entered a far-reaching partnership with an...
List: NXP holds pole position in Automotive NXP maintained its position as the leading vendor of semiconductors to the OE automotive sector in 2016, ahead of Germany's Infineon Technologies.
Leoni 'upbeat' but fraud case weighs in with EUR 40 million Leoni fulfilled its operating targets for 2016 and takes an upbeat view of the medium-term...
Cree signs patent license agreement with Ledvance Cree signed a cross license agreement with Ledvance. Cree will receive ongoing royalty...
Microsemi to close China manufacturing facility US semiconductor manufacturer, Microsemi Corporation, is planning to shut down its...
Invensas wins German patent cases against Broadcom Invensas Corporation informs that it has prevailed in two German patent infringement...
Micron to establish a center for DRAM in Taiwan Micron Technology informs that on March 14 the company won the auction for Cando Corporation assets, which Micron intends to utilize in establishing a back-end site for Micron Taiwan.
First Sensor closes 2016 at upper end of expectations Germany-headquartered First Sensor AG increased its sales by 9.0 percent to EUR 150.1 million in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: EUR 137.7 million).
Avnet appoints new President of Avnet, Asia Pacific Avnet appointed Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective...
Ericsson received money from 'Laundromat' scheme An international money laundering scheme with Russian roots is about to unravel - and...
Phoenix Solar regains full control over Asia/Pacific operations Phoenix Solar AG has acquired the outstanding minority shares in its Singapore based subsidiary...
OHB Venture Capital invests in astrofactum OHB Venture Capital GmbHwill be an investor and as strategic partner to astrofactum GmbH.
Kongsberg Group needs new CFO Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments