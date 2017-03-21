© ohb venture capital Business | March 21, 2017
OHB Venture Capital invests in astrofactum
OHB Venture Capital GmbHwill be an investor and as strategic partner to astrofactum GmbH.
astrofactum was founded in 2014 with the long-term objective of enabling a broad spectrum of users to access astronomical applications form space. The activities include both the design and realisation of astronomy related projects, and also the commercialisation of the associated observation capabilities.
Jochen Harms, CEO of OHB Venture Capital says, “astrofactum is right at the centre of our investment portfolio – a European company with business in the field of aerospace technology with a strong focus on service.”
“astrofactum democratizes access to outer space. Our successor to the Hubble Space Telescope will enable not only scientists, but also persons from the general public interested in astronomy to explore the universe. Our collaboration with OHB is an important milestone,” explains Heiko Wilkens, CEO of astrofactum.
The company’s first step will be to amalgamate free, terrestrial and satellite-based modes of observation and supply users from private and institutional sectors. This establishes an astronomy offer for a user community that spans the globe, thus kick starting step number two: the space telescope project entitled “Public Telescope”. This telescope has a primary mirror with a diameter of 80 cm, enabling people to observe space in several different spectrums: ultraviolet (UV), visual (VIS) and near-infrared (NIR). The newest part of the business model is the idea to give unrestricted access to private astronomers and individuals working in education. In terms of observations in the ultraviolet spectrum, the space telescope will close the gap arising in the scientific field as a result of the Hubble Space Telescope going out of operation in 2020. Access to the UV spectrum is of fundamental importance to virtually all subdomains under the umbrella of astrophysical research.
In comparison to terrestrial telescopes, a space telescope offers all kinds of advantages: using a telescope in space, that is to say using it outside the Earth’s atmosphere, means astronomic objects can be observed without any interference. Meteorological influences, air turbulence and air pollution are all factors occurring inside the Earth’s atmosphere which reduce the quality of the images produced by terrestrial telescopes. The ultraviolet spectrum can only be observed from space due to the screening properties of the Earth’s atmosphere. Observation possibilities extend to include objects in our solar system, exoplanets, galaxies, transient space objects, star formations and stellar populations. Observations made within the UV spectrum enable conclusions to be drawn regarding the chemical composition and physical features of celestial bodies in the upper layers of the atmosphere.
-----
Image: Looking forward to the partnership between OHB and astrofactum are C. Wiederer (COO of astrofactum), H. Wilkens (CEO of astrofactum), Dr Merkle (Board Member of OHB SE) and M. Schneider (General Counsel OHB SE)
Jochen Harms, CEO of OHB Venture Capital says, “astrofactum is right at the centre of our investment portfolio – a European company with business in the field of aerospace technology with a strong focus on service.”
“astrofactum democratizes access to outer space. Our successor to the Hubble Space Telescope will enable not only scientists, but also persons from the general public interested in astronomy to explore the universe. Our collaboration with OHB is an important milestone,” explains Heiko Wilkens, CEO of astrofactum.
The company’s first step will be to amalgamate free, terrestrial and satellite-based modes of observation and supply users from private and institutional sectors. This establishes an astronomy offer for a user community that spans the globe, thus kick starting step number two: the space telescope project entitled “Public Telescope”. This telescope has a primary mirror with a diameter of 80 cm, enabling people to observe space in several different spectrums: ultraviolet (UV), visual (VIS) and near-infrared (NIR). The newest part of the business model is the idea to give unrestricted access to private astronomers and individuals working in education. In terms of observations in the ultraviolet spectrum, the space telescope will close the gap arising in the scientific field as a result of the Hubble Space Telescope going out of operation in 2020. Access to the UV spectrum is of fundamental importance to virtually all subdomains under the umbrella of astrophysical research.
In comparison to terrestrial telescopes, a space telescope offers all kinds of advantages: using a telescope in space, that is to say using it outside the Earth’s atmosphere, means astronomic objects can be observed without any interference. Meteorological influences, air turbulence and air pollution are all factors occurring inside the Earth’s atmosphere which reduce the quality of the images produced by terrestrial telescopes. The ultraviolet spectrum can only be observed from space due to the screening properties of the Earth’s atmosphere. Observation possibilities extend to include objects in our solar system, exoplanets, galaxies, transient space objects, star formations and stellar populations. Observations made within the UV spectrum enable conclusions to be drawn regarding the chemical composition and physical features of celestial bodies in the upper layers of the atmosphere.
-----
Image: Looking forward to the partnership between OHB and astrofactum are C. Wiederer (COO of astrofactum), H. Wilkens (CEO of astrofactum), Dr Merkle (Board Member of OHB SE) and M. Schneider (General Counsel OHB SE)
Avnet appoints new President of Avnet, Asia Pacific Avnet appointed Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective...
Ericsson received money from 'Laundromat' scheme An international money laundering scheme with Russian roots is about to unravel - and...
Phoenix Solar regains full control over Asia/Pacific operations Phoenix Solar AG has acquired the outstanding minority shares in its Singapore based subsidiary...
OHB Venture Capital invests in astrofactum OHB Venture Capital GmbHwill be an investor and as strategic partner to astrofactum GmbH.
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
Kongsberg Group needs new CFO Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial...
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet...
Senvion lands first Irish contract Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy...
euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.
A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank...
KA gets rid of non-core in North America Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest...
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Boeing: USD 3.4bn contract for 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters Boeing and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter.
Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226...
ams acquires VCSEL technology company ams has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Princeton Optronics...
3M acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls 3M has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for...
Changes have to be made at Diebold Nixdorf UK Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the...
Murata acquires Arctic Sand Technologies Peregrine Semiconductor, a full subsidiary of Murata, and Arctic Sand Technologies, Inc...
SMIC signs license agreement for Invensas' DBI technology Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has signed a technology transfer...
Lockheed Martin to fight cyber crime for DoD US-american Department of Defense renews USD 347 million contract with Lockheed Martin to...
Nvidia partners with Bosch Bosch is working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars.
'Trump’s allegations are missing their mark' "The allegations voiced by US President Donald Trump against German industry are missing...
Harju Elekter accepted a takeover bid for PKC shares The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter decided to accept the offer by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited for the takeover of all the shares of PKC Group Plc at the price of EUR 23.55 per share.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments