Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany

Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.

"In the summer of 2014, we laid the foundation for our strategic partnership in Germany by launching Dell Business. The expansion of our contract to cover the full Dell EMC portfolio confirms the success of our cooperation and holds significant potential for Ingram Micro and our reseller partners," said Klaus Donath, Executive Director Value, Ingram Micro. "Our team possesses excellent expertise and is well-positioned to provide the best possible support to resellers in the Dell EMC business."