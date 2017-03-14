© the linde group (illustration purpose only) Business | March 14, 2017
Linde: EUR 110 million for electronics supply chain
Gases and engineering company The Linde Group, through its electronics gases joint venture in China, Linde LienHwa, is investing over EUR 110 million in China.
The capital is being allocated for new on-site gas production facilities in major electronics manufacturing clusters in the eastern and central provinces of China. These investments with new and established customers will support multiple long-term contracts to provide electronics gases to foundry, memory and flat panel display fabs.
These projects include multiple gaseous nitrogen plants, with a combined capacity of over 110,000 Nm3/hr (normal cubic meters per hour), plus several other bulk gas supply systems. All the plants will be on stream by the end of 2017.
Sanjiv Lamba, Member of the Executive Board of Linde AG and Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific, said, "These significant capital investments underscore Linde's continued commitment to our business in Asia Pacific in general, and China, in particular, and build upon earlier investments and capabilities in the region, including the recent start-up of our state-of-the-art R&D center in Taichung, Taiwan. Asia will continue to be a growth driver for Linde and we will continue to invest in Asia."
Stan Tang, President and General Manager of Linde LienHwa in China added, "Linde's over EUR 110 million in new on-site plant investments demonstrates our commitment to the rapidly developing Chinese electronics manufacturing sector. The supply contracts that Linde has secured in China validate our customers' confidence in the safety, quality and reliability of our gases supply and systems."
