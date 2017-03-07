© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Molex expands scope of in-vehicle connected platforms

Molex has made a strategic collaboration and investment in Excelfore Corporation, a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud platform and connectivity applications for intelligent transportation.

Headquartered in California and with offices in China, Germany, India and Japan, Excelfore specialises in middleware solutions for smart mobility networks that support next-gen smart, autonomous and learning vehicles, fleets and associated infrastructure. Excelfore automotive software products enable communication between automotive components and cloud-based servers, automotive fleet monitoring, and provision of Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) and Software Over the Air (SOTA) updates.



The strategic investment in Excelfore expands the Molex portfolio of I/O interconnect and module solutions serving a range of powertrain, networking, media module and lighting applications for the automotive and connected vehicle sector. The collaboration will support development of new end-to-end vehicle networking solutions.



“Smart mobility starts with innovative people and solutions to make intelligent vehicle designs a reality,” according to Bill Fitzer, vice president and general manager of the Molex Connected Mobility Solutions Business Unit. “Working together, Molex and Excelfore will provide complete intelligent vehicle systems integrating the hardware, software and technical services needed to advance adoption of next-generation connected platforms in today’s vehicles.”



“By empowering seamless end-to-end solutions—taking into account digital and power interconnects, in-vehicle and cloud networking, and the mechanisms for rolling out updates to vehicles—the partnership with Molex strengthens the value we can bring to automotive suppliers,” said Shrikant Acharya, chief technology officer at Excelfore.