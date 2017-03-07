© ginasanders dreamstime.com Business | March 07, 2017
Molex expands scope of in-vehicle connected platforms
Molex has made a strategic collaboration and investment in Excelfore Corporation, a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud platform and connectivity applications for intelligent transportation.
Headquartered in California and with offices in China, Germany, India and Japan, Excelfore specialises in middleware solutions for smart mobility networks that support next-gen smart, autonomous and learning vehicles, fleets and associated infrastructure. Excelfore automotive software products enable communication between automotive components and cloud-based servers, automotive fleet monitoring, and provision of Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) and Software Over the Air (SOTA) updates.
The strategic investment in Excelfore expands the Molex portfolio of I/O interconnect and module solutions serving a range of powertrain, networking, media module and lighting applications for the automotive and connected vehicle sector. The collaboration will support development of new end-to-end vehicle networking solutions.
“Smart mobility starts with innovative people and solutions to make intelligent vehicle designs a reality,” according to Bill Fitzer, vice president and general manager of the Molex Connected Mobility Solutions Business Unit. “Working together, Molex and Excelfore will provide complete intelligent vehicle systems integrating the hardware, software and technical services needed to advance adoption of next-generation connected platforms in today’s vehicles.”
“By empowering seamless end-to-end solutions—taking into account digital and power interconnects, in-vehicle and cloud networking, and the mechanisms for rolling out updates to vehicles—the partnership with Molex strengthens the value we can bring to automotive suppliers,” said Shrikant Acharya, chief technology officer at Excelfore.
The strategic investment in Excelfore expands the Molex portfolio of I/O interconnect and module solutions serving a range of powertrain, networking, media module and lighting applications for the automotive and connected vehicle sector. The collaboration will support development of new end-to-end vehicle networking solutions.
“Smart mobility starts with innovative people and solutions to make intelligent vehicle designs a reality,” according to Bill Fitzer, vice president and general manager of the Molex Connected Mobility Solutions Business Unit. “Working together, Molex and Excelfore will provide complete intelligent vehicle systems integrating the hardware, software and technical services needed to advance adoption of next-generation connected platforms in today’s vehicles.”
“By empowering seamless end-to-end solutions—taking into account digital and power interconnects, in-vehicle and cloud networking, and the mechanisms for rolling out updates to vehicles—the partnership with Molex strengthens the value we can bring to automotive suppliers,” said Shrikant Acharya, chief technology officer at Excelfore.
Revenue about 4% higher YoY for Manz According to preliminary figures, equipment manufacturer Manz AG was able to increase its revenues in a difficult 2016 fiscal year by 4.0 percent, from EUR 222.0 million in the previous year to EUR 231.0 million.
Molex expands scope of in-vehicle connected platforms Molex has made a strategic collaboration and investment in Excelfore Corporation, a Silicon...
German electronics components distribution finishes 2016 in growth mode German electronic distribution market (according to FBDi association) grew by 0.2 percent in Q4/16. Full-year ended with 2.3 percent plus in turn-over. Order situation at record level.
ADI receives final approval for its acquisition of Linear Analog Devices has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Commerce of China...
Bombardier wins contract for 70 trams from Zurich Bombardier Transportation and Zurich Public Transport (VBZ) signed a contract for the delivery of 70 seven-part Bombardier Flexity low floor trams with an option for another 70 vehicles.
ON Semi acquires mmWave technology for automotive radar from IBM ON Semiconductor is acquiring and licensing mmWave technology for automotive radar...
Sartorius to acquire Essen BioScience Sartorius acquires U.S. based Essen BioScience Inc. from SFW Capital Partners. The transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2017.
Digi-Key and Analog Devices broaden product selection offering Digi-Key has increased their ADI stocking portfolio by 20% in the last few months. The newest...
Air Liquide loses control of activities in Ukraine France-based Air Liquide has lost administrative control of its subsidiary in the Ukraine.
Littelfuse increases investment in Monolith Semi Littelfuse has made an incremental USD 15 million investment in Monolith...
Sum Current of both supplies is required to support the load The LTC4370 is a 2-supply current sharing, diode-ORing controller that uses MOSFETs to...
We tore down the Touch Bar (and the 13’’ MacBook Pro attached to it). Let’s start off with what Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13" MacBook Pro isn’t: it definitely isn’t a “touched up” version of the function key’d 13" MBP we tore down last time.
Prysmian's operating income increased 11 percent YoY Cable manufacturer Prysmian Group reported sales of EUR 7,567 million in 2016, posting organic growth of +1.0 percent assuming the same group perimeter and excluding metal price and exchange rate effects.
RUAG invests in new production site in Eger The international technology group RUAG is opening a new site for the production of aerostructures in Eger (Hungary). Over the next years, the company will employ more than 180 members of staff in Eger and will have invested more...
OHB awards contracts to SolAero Technologies SolAero Technologies awarded dual satellite missions from German Company OHB System AG for the SARah and EnMAP programs.
Airbus completes divestment of its Defence Electronics unit Airbus has finalised the sale of its Germany-based Defence Electronics business to KKR, following the receipt of regulatory and other approvals, including from the German government.
Cypress sold Minnesota wafer fabrication facility Cypress Semiconductor Corp. has sold the subsidiary that owns its semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Bloomington, Minnesota to SkyWater Technology Foundry for USD 30 million.
America II adds Viking Tech and Xmultiple to its line card Electronic component distributor America II has expanded its global line card with the addition...
The PS4 got a job and gained some weight Do you even lift, Pro? The PS4 Pro is bigger and heavier than the original, and after a thorough teardown we attribute a lot of that heft to power requirements.
Maxwell acquires Nesscap Energy Business Maxwell Technologies has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the...
TSMC joins Semiconductor Research Corporation Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a university-research consortium...
thyssenkrupp sells steel mill for EUR 1,5 billion The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp has reached agreement with Ternium on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico (CSA) steel plant in Brazil. The purchase price (enterprise value) is EUR 1.5 billion.
Interpol looking for ABB embezzler ABB has been the victim of a massive fraud at its South Korean subsidiary, as evertiq...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments