© RUAG

RUAG invests in new production site in Eger

The international technology group RUAG is opening a new site for the production of aerostructures in Eger (Hungary). Over the next years, the company will employ more than 180 members of staff in Eger and will have invested more than EUR 6 million.

Over the next years, more than 180 employees will manufacture sub-assemblies and components such as side shells, seat rails and frames for emergency exits for the Airbus A320 programme and the Bombardier CRJ programme. The total investment in Eger equates to EUR 6.15 million in 2016 and 2017.



The production site in Hungary is aimed at expanding the capacities, which will bring competitive advantages to all three RUAG Aerostructures locations. Alongside Emmen (Switzerland) and Oberpfaffenhofen (Germany), Eger (Hungary) is the third RUAG Aerostructures location. During the past year, RUAG Aerostructures has invested a total of roughly EUR 13 million in all three locations.



Urs Breitmeier, CEO RUAG Group, is delighted with the opening of the new site in Eger: "The competitiveness of RUAG Aerostructures will increase even further thanks to the facility in Eger. RUAG Aerostructures will keep investing in Hungary and introduce measures to increase productivity."



RUAG is also planning additional investments at its Hungarian Sirok location by the RUAG Ammotec division. The focus of the investments will be modern weapons systems (short and long-range) for hunting and shooting sports as well as for authorities and law enforcement. As part of the expansion of the production capacities, in 2016 more than EUR 1 million was invested at the Sirok location in buildings, machinery and a modern Enterprise Resource Planning system (ERP).