IT IS BACK! Iconic Nokia 3310 is back from the dead.
This is likely to appeal to mobile phone nostalgics: HMD Global, which holds exclusive marekting rights to the Nokia phone brand, is going to re-introduce the classic '3310'.
Mainly known for its long battery life and an almost 'indestructable' casing: the Nokia 3310. It seems to get to keep its iconic look and feel and, at around EUR 49, one could call it affordable. However, the '3310', as well as the other smartphones that were introduced at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona this past weekend, will run on Android and Snapdragon.
Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global, said: “Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands globally for decades. In the short time since HMD was launched into the market, the positive reception we’ve had has been overwhelming; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter. Today’s consumers are more discerning and demanding than ever before and for us they will always come first. Our efforts in bringing together world class manufacturers, operating systems and technology partners sees us proudly unveiling our first global portfolio of smartphones with a Nokia soul, delivering the very best experience to everyone.”
Brad Rodrigues, interim President of Nokia Technologies, said: “What HMD has created is remarkable. We’re excited to see the launch of a new family of smartphones, built to the standards that Nokia is known for. We believe that their strong design and quality will appeal to Nokia fans around the world, and the return of the Nokia 3310 has us smiling too!”
The only question remaining is: "Will you make your inner child smile, buy a Nokia 3310 and play Snake while going to work?
