© avnet Components | January 09, 2017
Avnet appoints Nigel Ward to lead Avnet Abacus
Avnet Abacus – a business unit of Avnet – has appointed Nigel Ward as president of Avnet Abacus with immediate effect.
He replaces Graham McBeth who takes on a new role as president of distributor Premier Farnell which was recently acquired by Avnet.
Ward’s career within Avnet spans almost three decades. Since the acquisition of Abacus in 2009, he has been at the helm of the Avnet Abacus and Avnet Silica businesses in the UK, with additional responsibility as regional vice president for Avnet Silica in Northern Europe. For the past two years, he has also headed up Avnet Silica’s lighting business across EMEA.
Miguel Fernandez, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, said: “Nigel brings excellent leadership skills to our executive team, and is a strong motivating force within the company. His strong experience at Avnet will ensure a seamless changeover of senior management at Avnet Abacus and secure the continued high levels of service to our customers and partners achieved under Graham. We wish both Graham and Nigel every success in their new roles.”
“Since the inception of Avnet Abacus in 2009, and during his time as president, Graham developed the company into one of the most well-respected IP&E business in Europe, with a solid product portfolio, strong technical skills and local support,” said Ward. “We have worked closely together over the past seven years and I intend to build upon his legacy to guide our teams to continued growth and success.”
Ward’s career within Avnet spans almost three decades. Since the acquisition of Abacus in 2009, he has been at the helm of the Avnet Abacus and Avnet Silica businesses in the UK, with additional responsibility as regional vice president for Avnet Silica in Northern Europe. For the past two years, he has also headed up Avnet Silica’s lighting business across EMEA.
Miguel Fernandez, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, said: “Nigel brings excellent leadership skills to our executive team, and is a strong motivating force within the company. His strong experience at Avnet will ensure a seamless changeover of senior management at Avnet Abacus and secure the continued high levels of service to our customers and partners achieved under Graham. We wish both Graham and Nigel every success in their new roles.”
“Since the inception of Avnet Abacus in 2009, and during his time as president, Graham developed the company into one of the most well-respected IP&E business in Europe, with a solid product portfolio, strong technical skills and local support,” said Ward. “We have worked closely together over the past seven years and I intend to build upon his legacy to guide our teams to continued growth and success.”
HellermannTyton and TTI sign cable management accessories agreement HellermannTyton has signed an agreement with TTI, Inc., to expand its professional cable...
Avnet appoints Nigel Ward to lead Avnet Abacus Avnet Abacus – a business unit of Avnet – has appointed Nigel Ward as president of Avnet...
Exmore becomes new Rehm distributor in the Benelux Exmore is taking care of Rehm products in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg as...
Qualcomm powers next gen infotainment for Volkswagen Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, will integrate its chipsets in the...
Novatek to acquire Faraday’s surveillance business Taiwanese Novatek Technology will acquire Faraday Technology’s surveillance...
Thales Alenia Space wins European Commission contracts Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo-Finmeccanica...
New CEO joins First Sensor Dr. Dirk Rothweiler will lead the technology company First Sensor (headquartered in Berlin)...
AnSem expands operations in Enschede RF and mixed-signal ASIC solutions specialist AnSem expands its operations, opening...
Abbott gets green light for St. Jude Medical acquisition Abbott intends to close the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
Active bridge rectifiers reduce heat dissipation within PoE security cameras Power over Ethernet (PoE) has been embraced by the video surveillance industry as a...
Arrow signes deal with Conexant Systems Arrow Electronics has entered into a preferred global agreement with Conexant...
iFixit: AirPods are disposable and unrecyclable Apple AirPods are finally here. Eager to see what’s inside, the guys at iFixit ripped them open...
South Korea fines US chipmaker for violating competition laws The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Qualcomm KRW 1.03 trillion (approximately USD 865 million) for what it calls “abuse of market dominance”.
Epcos - new majority shareholder of Tronics TDK Corporation and Tronics Microsystems SA have jointly announced that the all-cash...
SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab in Cheongju SK Hynix is planning on constructing a new memory semiconductor fab in Cheongju...
German Engineering on the test bench As a company located in Germany, we are proud to announce the first German...
Fashionably late (to market), but smartly dressed When the Oculus Rift shipped way back in March, it was missing something the...
New Hella development centre to open in Sindelfingen With the set-up of a development centre for innovative lighting solutions in...
Infineon paints a different story in Macom lawsuit To Infineon – the lawsuit between itself, its American subsidiary and Macom is still in...
TDK to acquire chip maker InvenSense Japanese component manufacturer, TDK Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in US chip maker – and Apple supplier – InvenSense.
Andreas Weisl New CEO of Seoul Semiconductor Europe Andreas Weisl, former Vice President Europe of Korean LED manufacturer Seoul...
SPIL sells factory to lab-service company IST Taiwanese Integrated Service Technology (IST), a company offering verification and analysis...
Veeco to provide systems for new LED production facility in Malaysia Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH has completed an agreement naming Veeco as the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news