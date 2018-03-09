Ad
congatec acquires Real-Time Systems Embedded specialist, congatec, has acquired Real-Time Systems GmbH (RTS), a provider of...
Advantech opens new European Service Center The Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will double the size of its warehouse...
UltraSoC appoints new Chief Strategy Officer Aileen Smith has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer, bringing strategic and...
Another Swedish contract for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, announces that the company has signed a...
STMicro acquires Embedded-Systems-House Atollic STMicroelectronics has acquired software-development tools specialist Atollic.
Data Respons acquires EPOS CAT in Germany Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of...
Segger acquires Somnium assets
Strong international growth for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, is reporting record high revenues for the...
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Data Respons receives German contract
Kontron signs with 3City Electronics 3City Electronic is – starting from September 2017 – a certified design partner of...
Kontron and S&T are now one Kontron AG reports that its merger into S&T Deutschland Holding AG has now been...
Bittium TAC WIN radio system products for Finnish Defense The Finnish Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö has authorized Finnish Defence Forces to...
Data Respons gets strategic contract in Sweden Data Respons has renewed a frame agreement with a large industrial group in Sweden for...
Data Respons gets German contract Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German...
Bittium sells medical remote diagnostic services business Bittium Medanalytics Oy sells its remote diagnostic service business to Coronaria...
New Swedish contract for Data Respons
Data Respons gets Swedish contract Embedded specialist Data Respons has signed contract of SEK 13 million (EUR 1.3 million)...
Kontron starts 2017 without a loss Embedded specialist Kontron reports on revenues of EUR 92.4 million comparable to the...
Enea: Increased financial significance of dispute with customer Enea has initiated arbitration proceedings with one of the company's largest customers...
Kontron gives green light on merger with S&T Kontron's supervisory board has approved the conclusion of a merger agreement between...
IAR Systems invests in IoT security IAR Systems signed an alliance with Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions...
Kontron details planned merger with S&T Kontron AG and S&T Holding Deutschland AG are in advanced negotiations regarding the...
Lufthansa FlyingLab, Kontron supplies advanced wireless connectivity Aviation IT specialist, Lufthansa Systems, is utilising Kontron’s Cab-n-Connect A100 cabin...
Kontron: Revenue down 17.7% YoY Kontron’s revenues decreased by 17.7 percent in the 2016 fiscal year to EUR 385.1 million...
