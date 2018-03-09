North American PCB sales and orders continue to climb Both sales and orders were up year-over-year in January. Due to continued strong order growth...
92 IC wafer fabs closed or repurposed from 2009-2017 Since the global economic recession of 2008-2009, the IC industry has been on a mission...
Global January semi sales up 22.7% compared to last year Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of...
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36...
Robots on the rise – density increases globally The introduction of robotics and automation of production is accelerating around the world, says the International Federation of Robotics. 74 robot units per 10’000 employees is the new average of global robot density in the...
Annual semi sales up 21.6% - Top $400 billion for first time The global semiconductor industry posted sales totalling USD 412.2 billion in 2017, the...
Semiconductor shipments to exceed 1 trillion in 2018 Annual semiconductor unit shipments (IC's and opto-sensor-discretes, or O-S-D...
Numerous smaller deals were made but 'megadeals' were scarce The historic flood of merger and acquisition agreements that swept through the...
The US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018 Heraeus says that a stronger US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018, while...
Samsung & Apple buys 19.5% of all semiconductors Samsung Electronics and Apple remained the top two semiconductor chip buyers in...
Mobile DRAM contract prices are expected to rise by only 3% in 1Q/18 Despite rollout of full-screen models by major smartphone brands in 4Q17 to stimulate market demand, consumers have been less willing to make purchases amid the saturating market, mobile phone sales have been lower than...
1bn fewer fingerprint sensors shipped from 2017 to 2021 The fingerprint sensors market is facing a major disruption following the introduction of Face ID, a facial recognition system designed and developed by Apple for its iPhone X, along with the forthcoming arrival of in-display sensors and...
The top 25 EMS providers in Europe Reed Electronics Research’s annual ranking of the leading EMS manufacturers in Europe...
The list is here – last year's biggest fabless IC companies IC Insights' research shows that two Chinese companies – HiSilicon and Unigroup – are...
Development of ternary battery may ease the supply of cobalt The demand for xEV battery sees significant growth in 2017 due to the development of new energy vehicles, resulting in a 114% price surge for cobalt.
SEMI projects new highs in fab equipment spending The year-end update to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report reveals 2017 spending on fab...
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021 Automotive electronic system sales are forecast to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 percent from 2016 through 2021, which is the highest among six major end-use system categories.
Forecast for record quarterly DRAM sales of USD 21.1 billion Throughout 2017, DRAM manufacturers faced pressure to boost output of their...
LED chip market to achieve supply-demand balance in 2018 Major Chinese LED chip suppliers including San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek have lowered...
China develops its domestic memory chips fabrication The landscape of China’s dynamic and fast-growing semiconductor industry shows...
North American semi equipment industry posts November 2017 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.05...
ByteSnap Design Industry Predictions for 2018 This year has proved to be another eventful one in the embedded systems space. 2017 has witnessed far-reaching DDoS and ransomware attacks such as WannaCry; the onward advance of driverless cars, with...
Positive outlook for European EMS industry After a few years of no, or at best, very slow growth, the mood in the European EMS industry is more buoyant in 2017 and the prospects for further growth are good.
Automotive and IoT Will Drive IC Growth Through 2021 Integrated circuit sales for automotive systems and the Internet of Things are forecast to grow 70 percent faster than total IC revenues between 2016 and 2021, according to IC Insights’ new 2018 Integrated Circuit Market Drivers...
Semiconductor sales in Europe up 19.5% compared to one year ago European semiconductor sales reached USD 3.366 billion in October 2017. This represents a 19.5% increase compared the same month one year ago, ESIA reports.
Growth in German component distribution continues unabated in 3Q/2017 The German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) grew 17.6 percent in the third quarter, with orders up almost 24.5 percent.
Samsung removes Intel from top spot in 2017 For the first time since 1993, the semiconductor industry is expected to witness a new...
Global semi equipment billings reached $14.3 billion in 3Q17 SEMI reports that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached USD...
Strong early iPhone X adoption positions Apple for market leadership In eight countries, the iPhone X already accounts for over 2 percent of the iPhone active...
TSMC's still the top dog among global semiconductor foundries According to TrendForce’s latest report, the global revenue for semiconductor foundry is...
Evertiq in PicturesCheck out our official Instagram-Account.
Recommended News
Event Calendar
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2103.13. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2203.14. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2303.14. 2018
- Moving from 8 to 32 bits hands-on workshop-2403.15. 2018
- Amper 201803.20. 2018
- Automaticon Warsaw03.20. 2018
- ESEF – JAARBEURS UTRECHT (NIEDERLANDE)03.20. 2018
- 7. Bodensee Aerospace Meeting03.22. 2018
- RoodMicrotec and BCS give insight into Supply Chain Management04.12. 2018
- Evertiq Expo Helsinki04.19. 2018
- TEC Warsaw05.17. 2018
Product Releases
Most ReadLoad more news