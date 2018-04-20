© mikael damkier dreamstime.com PCB | April 20, 2018
TTM completes acquisition of Anaren
PCB manufacturer, TTM Technologies has completed its acquisition of Anaren, Inc. The combined company had pro-forma 2017 revenue of USD 2.9 billion.
The acquisition combines TTM’s strength in PCB manufacturing with Anaren’s radio frequency (RF) design capability and a product portfolio of RF components and subsystems for the Aerospace & Defense and Networking/Communication end markets.
“I enthusiastically welcome the employees of Anaren to TTM and look forward to the combination of our respective talents,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM, in a press release. “I expect that integrating our manufacturing strength with Anaren’s RF engineering talent will enable us to deliver superior value-added solutions to our customers in the Aerospace & Defense market as well as in the other markets we serve. I also believe that the combination will result in meaningful revenue synergy opportunities created by complementary capabilities that will benefit the customers and employees of both companies.”
Anaren was purchased for USD 775 million in cash consideration, subject to certain customary adjustments at closing.
