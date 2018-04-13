© Terrafugia

CEVT and Geely to bring Terrafugia to the sky

CEVT AB – China Euro Vehicle Technology – Geely’s innovation and development centre in Sweden announces collaboration project with Geely’s flying car company Terrafugia Inc.

“The combination of CEVT’s advanced engineering capabilities and automotive experience with Terrafugia’s expertise in innovative air mobility will take Geely to the sky providing vehicles for both ground and air transportation” Chris Jaran, CEO of Terrafugia Inc., says in a press release from CEVT.



The US based Terrafugia Inc. Flying Car company, with its beginnings in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, was acquired by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group at the end of 2017. Terrafugia has several flying vehicle projects ongoing where CEVT has been invited to support their first vehicle with the development of a clutch-box, advanced CAE analysis and high-tech safety systems. With this collaboration project Terrafugia will benefit the long automotive engineering experience and expertise in Gothenburg and Sweden.



“At CEVT we have some of the best skilled resources in the mobility engineering disciplines. We have until now mainly been focusing on developing amazing new cars and architectures. With this new collaboration we see a huge advantage and opportunity taking our experience into new fields of mobility transportation. Terrafugia is a very exciting project, and we are proud to be given the opportunity to support it”, says Mats Fägerhag, CEO of CEVT.



The flying car collaboration is described to generate win-win business value for Geely, Terrafugia, and CEVT by utilising the competencies in collaboration within the group.