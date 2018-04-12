© Alcosystems

Innokas Medical with new Swedish customer

Innokas Medical has entered into an agreement with Swedish medtech company Alcosystems, a company that specialises in e-health and alcohol monitoring solutions.

Innokas Medical and Alcosystems have now signed a manufacturing agreement that covers the manufacturing side of Alcosystems’ breathalyzer. And that will happen at Innokas' Tallinn factory.



“Signing the agreement with Alcosystems is a concrete result of our continued efforts to strengthen our position in Scandinavia. Thanks for the agreement belongs to all who participated in the process on both Innokas and Alcosystems side. We are now working hard to meet and exceed the expectations of the customer”, says Tommi Kaasalainen, Executive Vice President at Innokas Medical.





“We provide state-of-the-art e-health solutions for alcohol monitoring and treatment. Our main product is iBac Pro, which is a small, portable breathalyzer device designed for remote testing. It helps the consumers and administrators with a factual, instead of assumed, overview of alcohol consumption”, explains Miguel Arias, CEO at Alcosystems.



“Our solution is protected by patents in our main markets, in EU, USA, Japan, China, India and more. We’ve reached many new market areas during the past year and we expect a huge market potential worldwide for our innovation in the future”, Omid Ekhlasi, who holds the Chief Commercial Officer position at Alcosystems, adds.