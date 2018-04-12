© RUAG Electronics Production | April 12, 2018
RUAG Defence wins order in tactical communications
RUAG Defence has won an order to supply additional equipment from its Aranea portfolio to a major international customer.
The order involves interoperability platforms that expand the range of application of digital tactical radio communication systems. The contract has already been signed.
The equipment supplied by RUAG Defence allows IP-based terrestrial communication systems to be established, enabling not only voice but now also data to be transmitted across different systems and networks.
RUAG Defence already won an order early in the year to supply NATO task forces with Aranea equipment.
The equipment supplied by RUAG Defence allows IP-based terrestrial communication systems to be established, enabling not only voice but now also data to be transmitted across different systems and networks.
RUAG Defence already won an order early in the year to supply NATO task forces with Aranea equipment.
Cobalt brings more price pressure to lithium-ion batteries Cobalt prices continued to rise in 2018 and soared by more than 20% in the first quarter. The rise...
Innokas Medical with new Swedish customer Innokas Medical has entered into an agreement with Swedish medtech company Alcosystems...
RUAG Defence wins order in tactical communications RUAG Defence has won an order to supply additional equipment from its Aranea...
Construction start for the Micron Centre for Materials Research Boise State University has officially started the construction of the USD 50 million Micron...
ZF expands production capacity – builds new facility in Serbia Investing more that EUR 100 million in the project, ZF’s Mobility Division is expanding its...
The biggest EMS providers in the world – MMI’s top 10 Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) has once again provided us with data regarding the rankings among the worlds biggest EMS provider. The required revenue level to even make the top 50 list in 2017 increased was by USD 28 billion...
Orbit International receives new purchase order Orbit International, an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, says...
BASF starts new production line of Ultrason in Yeosu, Korea The extension is aimed to serve growing global demand for high performance thermoplastic in...
Elbit completes acquisition of Universal Avionics Israeli Elbit Systems announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets and...
Festo expands manufacturing in the US – creates 350 new jobs The German automation solutions provider announces, together with the City of Mason...
Electrolux launches its first open innovation factory The new collaborative space will serve as the company’s hub for innovation with external...
Volkswagen flags potential major management changes The German auto giant says that there might be further development in the...
Scotty is back – with an 800% memory upgrade to his iPhone Scott Allen, the man, the myth… the guy that built his own iPhone from parts from the public cell phone parts markets in China (and later brought back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7), is once again frankensteining his iPhone.
Record semiconductor photomask sales of $3.7 billion in 2017 SEMI says that after several years of incremental increases the worldwide semiconductor...
Flex invests in Hungary – creating 100 new jobs Electronics manufacturer Flex is once again investing in its Hungarian capacities. The...
EV manufacturer Byton opens new Los Angeles facility Following its launch at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, the electric vehicle manufacturer...
Eberspaecher opens a new manufacturing plant in China With a ceremonial official start of production, Eberspaecher has opened a new production plant...
Xiaomi expands in India with new PCBA and smartphone plants Chinese technology company Xiaomi, is opening three new smartphone plants in India, as well as its first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Foxconn.
OIP partners with Hydroid for the Belgian MOD MCM Toolbox programme OIP Sensor Systems (OIP), a Belgian defence company, signed a teaming agreement...
Voltabox acquires engineering company Concurrent Design Voltabox AG acquires the engineering company Concurrent Design, based in...
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor equipment sales of $56.6 billion SEMI says that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled USD 56.6...
Anti-ship missile development at Saab's centre in Tampere Saab newly established development centre Saab Technology Center (STC) in...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments