Electrolux launches its first open innovation factory

The new collaborative space will serve as the company’s hub for innovation with external partners.

The initiative aims to accelerate innovation in manufacturing processes as well as product development by further developing Electrolux approach to open innovation.



“This collaborative space will drive open innovation and generate a multitude of great ideas that will lead to new value for our consumers,” said Jan Brockmann, Electrolux Chief Operations Officer in a press release. “We’re truly excited about how this will help us combine the global scale of Electrolux with the agility of our partners.”



The Electrolux Innovation Factory is located in a refurbished building within Electrolux manufacturing site in Porcia, northern Italy. Solutions can be tested instantly at production lines and R&D centers next door. This will, in turn, speed up the pace of innovation and execution, the company states.



The facility will include demonstration and test areas for both product and process solutions For example, a “Fab Lab” (Fabrication Lab) will explore 3D printing and other systems such as testing collaborative robot (COBOTS) integration and wearable technologies for operators in Electrolux factories.



The Electrolux Innovation Factory in Porcia will be used as a starting testbed, which can be replicated by setting up similar spaces at other locations around the world.