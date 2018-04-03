© BSH Electronics Production | April 03, 2018
BSH set to expand production of washing machines in Romania
The company is expanding its European manufacturing network and is investing a triple-digit million sum in new production capacities.
BSH Hausgeräte GmbH is continuing its expansion in Europe and will invest a triple-digit million sum in the coming years in a new site in Romania. BSH has been active in Romania for almost 20 years and the Romanian subsidiary has now acquired a plot covering around 40 hectares to build a washing machine factory, the company says in a press release.
Construction of a production hall, a logistics centre and administration building will already get underway this year. The company plans to start production of the first washing machine in 2020. Once additional production facilities have been set up, the factory will have an annual production capacity of more than one million washing machines for the European market from 2022. Over the next few years, the company expects to create around 700 jobs at the new Romanian plant.
“Our growth strategy calls for consistent further development of regional markets and the expansion of production capacities. The new site in Simeria offers ideal conditions for producing modern washing machines and for the required logistics. It will be an excellent addition to our manufacturing network,” says Michael Schöllhorn, Chief Operating Officer at BSH.
