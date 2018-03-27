© Bose Electronics Production | March 27, 2018
Bose earmarks $50M for startups
Audio company, Bose, is looking for new places where the company can grow and innovate – and the company is turning to augmented reality.
”So far, the broader excitement about augmented reality (AR) has focused on its visual possibilities. But its audio possibilities are just as exciting - maybe even more so - because the benefits can be enjoyed by mainstream consumers now, not in some undefined future,” the company writes in an update.
And this is really the idea behind Bose AR — the world’s first audio augmented reality platform.
Unlike visual AR, which adds an extra layer of things you can see, Bose AR aims to add an extra layer of things you can hear.
Using a Bose AR-equipped wearable, a smart phone and an app enabled with Bose AR, the company’s new platform which lets you hear what you see. All you provide are head movements, voice commands and taps on your wearable; the Bose AR platform is suppose to do the rest, the company explains.
Bose AR is a platform, which means others can develop both apps as well as wearables; including headphones, glasses and helmets. Bose will be building Bose AR into upcoming audio products and the company says a number of partners will soon announce their intent to begin working on the new platform as well.
To help inspire the startup community to begin work on the new platform, Bose has set aside USD 50 million to invest in companies that create apps, services and related technologies for the Bose AR platform.
And this is really the idea behind Bose AR — the world’s first audio augmented reality platform.
Unlike visual AR, which adds an extra layer of things you can see, Bose AR aims to add an extra layer of things you can hear.
Using a Bose AR-equipped wearable, a smart phone and an app enabled with Bose AR, the company’s new platform which lets you hear what you see. All you provide are head movements, voice commands and taps on your wearable; the Bose AR platform is suppose to do the rest, the company explains.
Bose AR is a platform, which means others can develop both apps as well as wearables; including headphones, glasses and helmets. Bose will be building Bose AR into upcoming audio products and the company says a number of partners will soon announce their intent to begin working on the new platform as well.
To help inspire the startup community to begin work on the new platform, Bose has set aside USD 50 million to invest in companies that create apps, services and related technologies for the Bose AR platform.
South Korean supplier sets up European base in Hungary Shinheung, a manufacturer of battery components for the electric vehicle market has...
Bose earmarks $50M for startups Audio company, Bose, is looking for new places where the company can grow and innovate...
AT&S' expansion in Fehring will create 70 new jobs With this expansion project – with involves investments of EUR 10 million – the company’s...
Foxconn acquires Belkin for $866 million Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (FIT) and Belkin International, have signed...
Flex to sell Multek’s China operations to MFLEX The manufacturer has entered into an agreement with Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX, do divest the Chinese operations of the Flex subsidiary, Multek.
US companies maintain largest share of fabless company IC sales IC Insights says that fabless IC suppliers accounted for 27% of the world’s IC sales in 2017—an...
Sila Nano & BMW partners to drive production of EV's Sila Nanotechnologies (Sila Nano), which develops and manufactures materials for...
Volvo to produce Lynk & Co cars in Ghent, Belgium plant Volvo Cars will produce cars for the new car brand Lynk & Co in Volvo Cars’ manufacturing plant...
LPKF back in the black – still not satisfied The LPKF Group closed the 2017 financial year with revenue growth of 12% and earnings...
Stadium boosts quality team at Hartlepool plant Stadium Group has appointed Gabriel Iancu as quality and test manager and Paul Adgar as...
Universal Robots drives cost savings at PSA Group PSA Group – the European car manufacturer – is increasing its factory performance and...
Kuka wins major contract from US automotive manufacturer Kuka Systems has won a substantial systems engineering contract from a major U.S...
2018 IC market forecast raised from 8 to 15% The biggest adjustments to the original MR18 IC market forecasts were to the memory market; specifically the DRAM and NAND flash segments.
Criminal complaint filed by Ruag due to employee misconduct Ruag says that it learned – through its internal whistle-blower system – of...
Blackmore Sensors bags $18 million in founding Blackmore Sensors and Analytics, a developer of frequency-modulated continuous...
PCB industry booming in January 2018 The positive sales development for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region continued in...
Printed Circuits accredited to ISO 9001:2015 Minnesota-based PCB manufacturer, Printed Circuits, has received accreditation to the...
ISS gets new life support system Airbus has delivered the ACLS (Advanced Closed Loop System), an advanced life support system to purify air and produce oxygen for the International Space Station (ISS).
Schweizer Electronic: Turnover and EBITDA within forecast Schweizer Group was able to boost its annual result 2017 to EUR 3.5 million (2016: EUR 0.6...
New PCB plant manager at BATM Systems SCL PCB Solutions Group has appointed Nicolae Mihoc as its new Plant Manager at the BATM...
Micro LED & Mini LED technology making waves Wafers for applications using Micro LED & Mini LED technology are forecast to account for 11.4...
Aegis Software partners with Seica Italy Aegis Software has signed a partnership agreement with SEICA Italy, a global supplier of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments