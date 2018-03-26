© Stadium - Paul Adgar and Gabriel Iancu Electronics Production | March 26, 2018
Stadium boosts quality team at Hartlepool plant
Stadium Group has appointed Gabriel Iancu as quality and test manager and Paul Adgar as senior test and technical engineer at the Hartlepool UK electronics assembly plant.
Gabriel brings with him experience form having led the test engineering team responsible for a range of processes at ZT TFW Automotive.
Paul returns to Stadium Group having previously worked at the company as a senior test engineer, to help Gabriel as he shapes his quality and test team.
“It is inspiring to work across every area of the business and I will be listening to the opinions and views of all my colleagues, so that we all share the same work practices and are prepared, as a team, for the opportunities that are ahead,” Gabriel says in a press release.
“As part of its plan for long term growth, the company is transitioning to build high mix, complex, electronic assemblies and technologies at the plant and this will require advanced quality processes,” he continues.
The aim now is to continue to build on the foundations already in place and that includes bringing in highly experienced and innovative talent to work alongside the established workforce at the Hartlepool facility, the press release continues.
“I am delighted to welcome Gabriel and Paul at a very exciting time for the business. Gabriel is an important addition to our management team, bringing new ideas and fresh momentum to his areas of responsibility,” Stadium Group electronics assembly division, managing director, Chris Short comments.
