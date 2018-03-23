© olivier26 dreamstime.com PCB | March 23, 2018
New PCB plant manager at BATM Systems
SCL PCB Solutions Group has appointed Nicolae Mihoc as its new Plant Manager at the BATM Systems SRL production facility in Craiova, Romania.
He will have primary responsibility of overseeing the operations of the 25'000 square foot ISO 9001:2015 accredited mid to high-volume PCB manufacturing facility which opened in Summer 2017.
Mihoc joins BATM Systems from ELJ Automotive, a Tier1 Automotive plastic injection moulding supplier, where, as Continuous Improvement Director, he successfully turned around operational processes to a "Lean Factory", streamlined processes and maximised business results, a press release states. Mihoc started his career at MGM NAPPA and went on to work for Azur and Schaeffler Group-INA Schaeffler before joining Prinzhorn Group-Dunapack Packaging in 2009 as Plant Operations Director.
Steve Driver, Group CEO of SCL PCB Solutions Group commented: “We are thrilled to have Nicolae join the BATM team. His extensive experience and proven track record of success in manufacturing will be invaluable to meeting the company’s goals and objectives.”
