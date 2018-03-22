© Hilde Lillejord / Thor Erik Skarpen

Norway relies on Thales for new digital railways

The Norwegian national rail administration Bane NOR is planning the procurement of a new signalling system based on the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) standard and has selected Thales to provide the next-generation nationwide Traffic Management System.

The goal is to renew most of the existing signalling systems on the railway network by 2034. The project includes signalling systems, onboard equipment and a national Traffic Management System (TMS).



Thales is providing a next-generation solution based on the ARAMIS traffic management system to help improve train punctuality, passengers safety and comfort and "facilitate the mobility of people, goods and ideas throughout the country", a press release states. The digitalisation programme includes early deployment of a country-wide Traffic Management System (TMS) that will replace three existing systems.



“Thales is pleased to be chosen as the supplier of the key component in the digitalisation of the Norwegian railway. As a driving force of digitalisation, Thales is grateful to help Bane NOR fulfil their mission. This investment is a significant and important step towards a Norwegian railway revolution", states Millar Crawford, Thales EVP for transportation systems.



This major project will be rolled out over the next 17 years, and includes support, maintenance and cyber-security services.



"The allocation of the TMS contract is a significant and important step forward in the modernisation of our railroad. We have great expectations in Thales' ability to develop, together with us, an increasingly reliable and punctual traffic management system", says Sverre Kjenne, Executive Vice President, Bane NOR.