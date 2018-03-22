© rehm Electronics Production | March 22, 2018
Rehm continues to grow in Asia with new distributor
Trident becomes an official distributor for Rehm Thermal Systems Singapore and Malaysia, helping the company to grow.
“The continuous expansion of our sales and service network in the Asian region is a central focus of our future expansion. Malaysia has made its mark in recent years as a global manufacturer of electronics and products in electrical engineering, solar technology and medical technology. The country is increasingly moving into higher-quality production. To establish our new, innovative products in this exciting market, we have teamed up with Trident to strengthen our global network with direct local technology and service support,” says Michael Hanke, Sales Manager at Rehm Thermal Systems, in a pressrelease.
Trident has been in the sales business in Asia for over 20 years, and has been an official distributor for Rehm since the start of 2018. The company’s branches are located in the major Asian manufacturing centres and are offering support for both multinational and local businesses.
"Our competent team of experienced application and service support engineers attaches significant importance to reliably fulfilling the requirements of Rehm customers in the region," said Brian Yap, Managing Director of the Trident company.
