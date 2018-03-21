© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 21, 2018
Fabrinet upgrades SMT facility with class 8 clean room
Fabrinet UK has upgraded its On-Demand facility, which now houses a Class 8 clean room.
Adam White, CTO commented, “As electronics gets smaller and smaller, so the solder joints on the PCB miniaturise in the same way. For high reliability customers, it’s imperative that we avoid any small particles like dust in the environment. We are working with a number of clients across a variety of industries who are using this space however for both Medical and Telecoms businesses it has proved to be a valuable addition to our offering.”
Steven Healings, UK Managing Director said, “We are dedicated to offering the best facilities and equipment to our customers, and are constantly reviewing the latest machinery or systems that will allow us to support not only our own growth but that of our customers. We continue to invest a significant amount each to develop services to allow us to keep our customers competitive.”
