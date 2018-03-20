© jenoptik Electronics Production | March 20, 2018
Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the Middle East
To further improve traffic safety in the Middle East, Jenoptik and its local partner Telco will deliver more than 120 speed measurement systems to the Qatar Ministry of Interior in the course of this year. The order value is in the single-digit million euro range.
As of the second quarter 2018, Jenoptik will deliver its radar-based TraffiStar S390 measurement systems for stationary speed enforcement to Telco, including nearly 100 TraffiTower 2.0 and about 20 TraffiCompact housings. The scope of delivery also comprises six radar-based mobile speed measurement systems on tripod.
Traffic safety technology made by Jenoptik has been successfully deployed in the Middle East, e.g., in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan for many years. Qatar has received more than 350 Jenoptik systems so far. Most recently, in November 2017, Jenoptik announced a traffic safety order from Kuwait for combined fixed and average speed control.
