© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 19, 2018
Eolane to create 300 new jobs in Tallinn
French electronics manufacturer Eolane is reportedly getting ready to relocate its Estonian operations to a new building in eastern Tallinn. With the move the company expects to create 300 new jobs over the next few years.
The company is planning to move its operations – along with all 500 staff – to the new premises by the end of this year, according to a report in Estonian news outlet ERR.ee. The move is said to allow the Eolane to increase its output of the Estonian operations.
"The new electronics plant was born out of the practical need to keep up with the pace of orders from the auto and telecom industries," Eolane Tallinn AS manager Antoine Yon says in the report. "Over the past three years, our revenue more than doubled; we need a bigger plant and more people to be able to grow."
The new Tallinn plant will provide the manufacturer with 11’000 square metre of space when completed. The increase in floor space will happen in three states, with the first stage of 6’700 square metres scheduled for autumn 2018.
"The new electronics plant was born out of the practical need to keep up with the pace of orders from the auto and telecom industries," Eolane Tallinn AS manager Antoine Yon says in the report. "Over the past three years, our revenue more than doubled; we need a bigger plant and more people to be able to grow."
The new Tallinn plant will provide the manufacturer with 11’000 square metre of space when completed. The increase in floor space will happen in three states, with the first stage of 6’700 square metres scheduled for autumn 2018.
KLA-Tencor to acquire Orbotech in a $3.4 billion deal Semiconductor equipment maker, KLA-Tencor Corp, has entered into a definitive agreement with Orbotech under which KLA will acquire the Israeli company in a deal valued at USD 3.4 billion.
Humanoid robot market to witness 30% CAGR over 2017-2024 According to a new research report by the market research and strategy consulting firm...
Eolane to create 300 new jobs in Tallinn French electronics manufacturer Eolane is reportedly getting ready to relocate its Estonian...
BorgWarner opens latest turbocharger production facility in Thailand BorgWarner has inaugurated its latest production plant in the Eastern Seaboard Industrial...
Protolabs expands manufacturing capacity with new building Protolabs has purchased a new manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the latest step...
Hindley Circuits on the move – expands with first acquisition Magnum Electronics becomes the first ever acquisition by Hindley Circuits since its...
LPKF appoints new CEO The Supervisory Board of laser machine manufacturer LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today...
GM takes next step toward self-driving – investing $100M After more than a year of building test vehicles for development of its self-driving technology, General Motors says will build production versions of its Cruise AV at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan.
Jabil CEO: ‘I’m pleased with the results of our second quarter’ EMS provider Jabil recorded net revenues of USD 5.3 billion during the second quarter 2018...
Schaeffler opens Silicon Valley office Global automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler, is opening a new Silicon Valley location. Philip...
Aldo Kamper to take over as Leoni's CEO Leoni AG has appointed Aldo Kamper as President & CEO. Mr. Kamper who is currently the...
Gorenje receives offers from Asia On 7th March 2018 Gorenje, received four non-binding offers from potential Asian strategic...
Grand Opening of MiR's China office MiR sees a huge potential on the Chinese market, which is the reason why the company is...
Chinese investment firm invests $500M in Nevs Today – March 14, 2018 – an important agreement was signed by Nevs and Chinese Investment firm GSR Capital, whereby GSR will invest USD 500 million (about SEK 4 billion) in Nevs.
Terma expands with new headquarters In the summer of 2019, Terma will expand its headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark with a new...
Axon opens R&D site in Finland Axon, a provider of connected law enforcement technologies, is expanding with the addition of...
Panasonic kicks off mass production of lithium-ion batteries in Dalian The Japanese company has begun mass production of prismatic-type automotive...
Rosenberger with further investments in Hungary The German connector manufacturer is launching further investments in Nyírbátor...
JCB creates 600 jobs to meet demand Unprecedented global demand for JCB construction equipment will see the company create...
Denso invests millions - adds 320 jobbs in Tennessee Automotive technology, systems and components supplier, Denso, is expanding its...
Kulicke & Soffa expands its presence in China Kulicke & Soffa Industries has officially opened its China Demo Center in its Suzhou...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments