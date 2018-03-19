© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Eolane to create 300 new jobs in Tallinn

French electronics manufacturer Eolane is reportedly getting ready to relocate its Estonian operations to a new building in eastern Tallinn. With the move the company expects to create 300 new jobs over the next few years.

The company is planning to move its operations – along with all 500 staff – to the new premises by the end of this year, according to a report in Estonian news outlet ERR.ee. The move is said to allow the Eolane to increase its output of the Estonian operations.



"The new electronics plant was born out of the practical need to keep up with the pace of orders from the auto and telecom industries," Eolane Tallinn AS manager Antoine Yon says in the report. "Over the past three years, our revenue more than doubled; we need a bigger plant and more people to be able to grow."



The new Tallinn plant will provide the manufacturer with 11’000 square metre of space when completed. The increase in floor space will happen in three states, with the first stage of 6’700 square metres scheduled for autumn 2018.