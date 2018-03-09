Immersion enters multi-year license agreement with Bosch

Immersion Corporation, a developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, has signed a multi-year license agreement with Robert Bosch Car Multimedia GmbH, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH.

The agreement will provide Bosch with access to Immersion’s patented haptic technology for use in its automotive solutions. Immersion’s TouchSense technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Increasingly, haptics is being designed into automotive applications as more and more vehicles incorporate high-quality tactile effects for operations such as entertainment, navigation and climate control.