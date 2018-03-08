© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Spirit Circuits’ Waterlooville facility to relocate

SCL PCB Solutions Group says that it will centralise the groups United Kingdom PCB manufacturing facilities – namely Spirit Circuits and Lyncolec.

In order to increase competitiveness and ensure the sustained growth of both PCB businesses, Spirit Circuits’ manufacturing facility in Waterlooville will be relocated to sister-company Lyncolec’s AS9100-accredited manufacturing plant in Poole, SCL PCB announces in a press release.



By end of May 2018, Spirit Circuits will relocate the manufacturing of small batch and quick turn prototype PCBs to Lyncolec. The move the company says it’s creating a central manufacturing site with the scale and technical capability to better serve customers and capitalise on growth opportunities.



Spirit Circuits will continue to manage its VAR operations, sales & technical support from its head office in Waterlooville. The majority of Spirit Circuits employees are expected to be retained with some being relocated to the Lyncolec facility. The company also says that it will provide transport from Waterlooville to Lyncolec which is just an hour’s drive away. Further positions are being created within Spirit Circuits’ sales and VAR department.



“We have a hugely buoyant order book for our Romania operation and orders for flexible PCBs at Lyncolec are at record levels,” Lee Lloyd, Group Sales Director, SCL PCB Solutions Group, says in the press release. “The standard PTH and Multilayer market is extremely competitive and Spirit Circuits plans to supply this product through its established supply chain in China.”



Lee continues stating that revenues from VAR sales represent 60% of the groups turnover and with the GBP 10 million supply chain finance the company secured last year, growth mode has been activated and will the company expects to see increased revenues.



Martin Randall, Group Operations Director, commented: “As with any such decisions, we are very mindful of the impact these changes will have on our employees and are committed to help those affected through their transitions.”



Steve Driver, Group CEO, SCL PCB Solutions Group, added: “By consolidating our manufacturing capabilities, we will streamline our operations and leverage operating efficiencies for both companies. Transferring Spirit Circuits production into the Lyncolec facility adds significant strategic value, differentiation and competitive advantage.”