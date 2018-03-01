© scanrail dreamstime.com

TDK partners with Israeli startup to accelerate R&D activities

TDK Corporation has entered into a joint development agreement with StoreDot Ltd., an Israeli startup that excels in fast-charging technology for lithium-ion batteries.

The new strategic partnership aims to commercialise StoreDot's fast-charging technology promptly. At the same time TDK invested in StoreDot, however, the amount of the investment will not be disclosed, a press release reads.



StoreDot was founded in Herzliya, Israel, in 2012, and is focused on the development of new materials related to batteries. The company's fast-charging “flash battery technology” makes it possible to charge a smartphone in approximately five minutes. TDK assessed that the technology will be necessary to enhance the added value of the rechargeable battery business in the future, which resulted in this investment.



This investment is also an outcome of it’s global R&D, in which TDK seeks to expand its activities in major regions of the world. Moving forward, TDK will explore new technologies that are likely to grow as future business, and further expand and develop global R&D activities.