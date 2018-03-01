© Altus Electronics Production | March 01, 2018
Altus welcomes Quick as a supplier
UK based capital equipment supplier, Altus, has recently added a range of automated handling solutions, robotic soldering systems and technical furniture to its range following its collaboration with Quick.
The recent partnership with the American company has broadened Altus’ portfolio, and provided new solutions to enable manufacturers to expand their automation needs. Offering a selection of modular robots, as well as fully automated lines, Quick has a variety of equipment for many applications.
“Every manufacturer that we speak to, say that they are looking to automate as many processes as possible in their facility. This is to either reduce overheads, increase reliability, or increase repeatability of their processes. As you know, this just can’t be achieved manually with both human error and the associated cost,” the company writes in a press release.
