General | February 28, 2018
HEICO acquires radiation detection company
HEICO Corporation’s Santa Barbara Infrared, Inc. (SBIR) subsidiary has acquired 85% of the business and assets of Sensor Technology Engineering, in an all cash transaction.
HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within a year following the purchase. The company has not disclosed any other financial terms or details.
Goleta, California based, Sensor Tech, is a designer and manufacturer of nuclear radiation detectors for law enforcement, homeland security and military applications. The company’s two founders own the remaining 15% of the business and will continue to manage it in their existing roles. HEICO does not expect any staff turnover to result from the acquisition, a press release reads.
SBIR’s President & Co-Founder, Steve McHugh, stated, “We have known the Sensor Tech team for decades and are enthusiastic about adding this talented group, along with their important products to our Company.”
Goleta, California based, Sensor Tech, is a designer and manufacturer of nuclear radiation detectors for law enforcement, homeland security and military applications. The company’s two founders own the remaining 15% of the business and will continue to manage it in their existing roles. HEICO does not expect any staff turnover to result from the acquisition, a press release reads.
SBIR’s President & Co-Founder, Steve McHugh, stated, “We have known the Sensor Tech team for decades and are enthusiastic about adding this talented group, along with their important products to our Company.”
Nortech expands existing manufacturing in China EMS provider Nortech Systems says that the company has expanded capabilities at its...
Volvo Cars launches investment fund aimed at technology start-ups Volvo Cars has launched a new investment fund aimed at investing in high potential...
Toyota’s new generation Auris will be built in the UK Toyota says that the third generation Auris will be built at Toyota Manufacturing UK’s...
Nortech Systems' gearing up with Mexican expansion Minnesota based EMS provider, Nortech Systems, says it has signed a lease for a new facility...
Ameritek plans production of specialty optical fiber preforms Ameritek Ventures, a manufacturer of optical fiber preforms to the global...
Lockheed completes foundation for satellite factory of the future The foundation for Lockheed Martin's satellite production factory of the future has been...
OFS to create 200 jobs in Georgia - investing $138.9M OFS Fitel, LLC (OFS), manufacturer of optical fiber products, will create 200 jobs...
Flex to discontinue Louisville operations The manufacturer is reportedly planning to discontinue its operations in Louisville...
Continental continues to invest in Mexico Mexico is one of the key production sites for the automotive industry and supply...
Bosch continues to grow its software business At the beginning of January 2018, a new operating unit, Bosch Connected Industry...
Kathrein streamlines operations - closing two productions sites Antenna systems provider, Kathrein, says it's adjusting its supply chain as part of its restructuring programme. This will involve the introduction of a new production concept and the closure of production sites.
OHB SE broadens its service activities with new company The Bremen-based aerospace and technology group OHB SE is expanding its service activities...
Elna Printed Circuits with a new majority owner Global Brands Manufacture (GBN) is planning to acquire a 70% stake in the Japanese...
AWS-Slovakia achieves AS9100 Rev D certification EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has achieved AS9100 Revision D certification at its...
Mitsubishi Electric opens new elevator plant The company aims to accelerate its elevator and escalator business by strengthening...
Altus adds new Yamaha products to its portfolio Altus Group, a supplier of capital equipment in the UK and Ireland, has added a range of new...
Bombardier teaming with Siemens to optimise its product development Bombardier is working with Siemens to further explore and extend the Teamcenter portfolio...
ASML to expand Wilton operations – adding 524 jobs The manufacturer of chip-making equipment is planning to expand its operations in Wilton, Connecticut through a project that will create up to 524 new jobs.
Nexteer with a new production facility in Morocco Nexteer Automotive is expanding with a new production facility in Kenitra...
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments