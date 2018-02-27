© Katherin Electronics Production | February 27, 2018
Kathrein streamlines operations - closing two productions sites
Antenna systems provider, Kathrein, says it's adjusting its supply chain as part of its restructuring programme. This will involve the introduction of a new production concept and the closure of production sites.
The company says it is responding to an increased demands of the market. “In order to strengthen our competitive position, we have to fulfil our customers' needs even better and deliver even faster. This is why we are reorganising our supply chain,” explains Jürgen Walter, Chief Operating Officer of the Kathrein Group, in a press release.
“We will verticalise the production in our plants and provide new supplier strategies for a more flexible material supply. At the same time, we consolidate product groups at the individual locations: that allows more flexibility and saves time,” Walter continues.
In the future, mobile antenna production will be handled solely by the plants in Timişoara (Romania) and Tetla (Mexico). The production site in Shenzhen (China) specialises in the production of antenna line devices and antenna filters.
The production sites in Austria (Kathrein Mobilcom Austria) and in the Czech Republic (KEL Electronic GmbH) will be closed. In Niederndorf, this decision will affect about 230 jobs, and in Bělá nad Radbuzou about 140 jobs. The company says that the affected employees have been informed and that a social plan is currently being negotiated with employee representatives.
Kathrein streamlines operations - closing two productions sites Antenna systems provider, Kathrein, says it's adjusting its supply chain as part of its restructuring programme. This will involve the introduction of a new production concept and the closure of production sites.
