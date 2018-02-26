© AWS

AWS-Slovakia achieves AS9100 Rev D certification

EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has achieved AS9100 Revision D certification at its facility in Námestovo, Slovakia.

Based on the ISO 9001 standards, the AS9100 certification includes additional quality system management requirements established by the aerospace industry and is an internationally recognised approval, operated by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG).



The company’s facility in Slovakia has extensive EMS experience in the aerospace and defence markets, with past projects including PCBAs and unit assembly for aircraft lighting in military and commercial applications. The Slovakia facility is now able to enhance customer service and satisfaction through effective application of AS9100 quality management systems.



“Achievement of the AS9100 certification at our Slovakia facility has been a key target on our company roadmap over the last two years. Our commitment to a number of customers to gain this approval before the end of 2017 has been achieved in good time thanks to the hard work, support and focus of all those involved. I am immensely proud of our team in Slovakia for securing the accreditation through the first audit,” Paul Deehan, CEO AWS Electronics Group, says in a press release.