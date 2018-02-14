Jabil to build new HQ in St. Petersburg, Florida

The EMS provider says is plans to build a new worldwide headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, pending final approvals from the State of Florida, Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg.

Jabil will expand operations at its current site at Roosevelt Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Street North via a partnership with the City of St. Petersburg.



“Jabil has been committed to St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay area for 30 years,” said Jabil CEO Mark Mondello. “The new campus will bring our local employees together on a single, modern, environmentally-friendly campus.”



While many other locations were considered, the current St. Petersburg campus has been selected as the preferred site and will be finalised once all of the necessary governmental approvals are reached.



“Our home here in St. Petersburg will continue to be a global connector for our 180,000 employees worldwide. We’re excited to be part of the continued success of the City of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County and the State of Florida,” said Mondello.