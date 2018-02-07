© Kado

Kado and Dongyang E&P to develop world's thinnest laptop charger

Israeli startup, Kado, which has developed an ultra-thin charging technology, has announced its first overseas cooperation agreement for the development of its products.

Under the agreement, Kado is collaborating with South Korea's Dongyang E&P to complete the development of the world's thinnest charger for laptops, which the companies also claim will become the world's first foldable charger for laptops, a press release reads.



Dongyang E&P, which supplies chargers for the electronics giant Samsung, is a public company in Korea. The joint work will be undertaken at Kado's development center in Israel and in Seoul in South Korea, and is projected to take about 14 months.



The two companies will invest USD 2 million in the project, of which USD 1 million was obtained from KORIL-RDF, the Korea-Israel Industrial Research and Development Foundation. The Israeli startup is currently looking into further collaborations with technology and business partners.



"The strategic cooperation with Dongyand E&P, supported by KORIL-RDF, is the first stage in realizing Kado's vision to replace the current cumbersome chargers and transformers with compact products suited for the contemporary mobile lifestyle," said Daniel Assis, the CEO of Kado. "We intend to raise additional capital in 2018 and promote collaborations with foreign companies in order to bring the most convenient and thinnest chargers ever created to the global market."



Israeli Kado was founded back in May 2016 by entrepreneurs Daniel Assis, Itay Hasid, and other partners. In February 2017, the company raised USD 1.2 million with the participation of venture capital fund AltaIR Capital, to develop its products. The company has unveiled a 5-mm thick wall charger for smartphones and tablets and a foldable charger for laptops, which Kado is now developing with Dongyang E&P.