February 05, 2018
Motorola Solutions to acquires Avigilon
Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surveillance solutions provider, Avigilon, in an all-cash transaction that will enhance Motorola Solutions’ portfolio of mission-critical communications technologies.
Under the terms of the agreement, Motorola Solutions will acquire all of Avigilon’s outstanding shares for CAD 27.00 per share. The enterprise value of the transaction is approximately USD 1.0 billion including Avigilon’s net debt.
Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Avigilon designs, develops and manufactures advanced security surveillance solutions, including video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. Avigilon products are used by a range of commercial and government customers including critical infrastructure, airports, government facilities, public venues, healthcare centers and retail.
“This acquisition will bring Avigilon’s advanced video surveillance and analytics platform to the rapidly evolving public safety workflow, while also expanding our portfolio with new products and technologies for commercial customers,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Video can play a powerful role in creating safer cities and thriving businesses. It can serve as highly efficient ‘eyes and ears’ for monitoring a given location, and advanced video analytics can proactively alert officials to a perimeter breach or quickly find a person who left behind an object of interest.”
The acquisition will also enable Motorola Solutions to extend into new segments of its commercial markets business, which provides secure, reliable communications technology to industries such as oil and gas, transportation, utilities, manufacturing and higher education.
“We’re very pleased to be joining Motorola Solutions, as their vision and strategy aligns fully with our own,” said Alexander Fernandes, Avigilon’s founder, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “This combination will bring new opportunities to Avigilon, allowing us to accelerate our innovation and provide even more value to our customers.”
Motorola Solutions has sufficient capital resources, including cash on hand and available commercial credit facilities, to complete the transaction. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory, shareholder and court approvals.
