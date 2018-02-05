© ABB Electronics Production | February 05, 2018
ABB expands robotics center in Warsaw
ABB has inaugurated a new Regional Application Center at the company’s Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) headquarters in Warsaw. The site adds new demonstration, training and testing facilities to the company's operations in the region.
Since its inception, the center has continuously developed, adding robotics design, mechanical and development expertise to meet the growing demand for industrial robots in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region. In 2016, CEE was the world’s fastest growing robotics market with 26% growth according to the International Federation of Robotics.
“The increasing trend towards producing smaller lots of greater product and packaging variety and a rising safety focus are increasing automation complexity for many European manufacturers. Our customers are interested in exploring automation solutions which give them agility and flexibility to grow, while at the same time providing global manufacturing competitiveness,” Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics and Motion division, says in a press release.
“Poland is one of Europe’s leading domestic and export food markets. Our Warsaw application center creates tailored solutions that increase food safety and hygiene, while also accelerating productivity and bringing new products to the market, faster,” Atiya added.
The facility features a new demo showroom where visitors can see how ABB's technologies perform. Among these are RacerPack – a ready-to-install packing solution invented by the engineers of the Warsaw-based application center, and YuMi, ABB’s dual arm collaborative robot. The facility also showcases the ABB Ability platform.
A new training center will help customers develop their skills in programming and operating advanced robot solutions. The new test facility will simulate real manufacturing conditions, so that customers can run trials with robots before their installation.
“Robotics solutions make a big difference to manufacturing industries. Our new facility will let us increase our contribution to upgrading customers’ production capabilities, help them to meet high quality standards and become more competitive,” says Paweł Łojszczyk, Managing Director of ABB in Poland.
