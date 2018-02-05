© hanza Electronics Production | February 05, 2018
Hanza wins major order from Harju Elekter
Swedish EMS provider Hanza has has received a major order from the Estonian manufacturing of electrical equipment and materials, Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika AS, regarding the manufacturing of mechanical cabinets and sheet metal constructions.
Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika produces equipment for power distribution networks (substations, cable distribution cabinets and switchboards), industrial control and automation systems for the energy and industrial sectors as well as for public utilities.
Hanza has secured a production order for an annual value of more than EUR 3 million, to be manufactured in the company's cluster in Estonia. Production starts immediately and is expected to increase in full volume production by the second quarter of 2018.
"We are very pleased to develop a cooperation with Hanza.", Says Jan Osa, Managing Director Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika AS, "We see that Hanza provides a modern business model, focusing on competitiveness and efficiency combined with a more sustainable manufacturing process."
"We have created geographical manufacturing clusters to support our customers with fully manufactured and assembled products," said Emöke Sogenbits, Cluster Manager Estonia, "Harju Elekter is an extremely interesting high-quality customer with a good match for our concept and potential to develop also cooperation within the fast-developing environment within Estonia."
