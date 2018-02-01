© Continental

Continental opens Centre for deep machine learning

Technology company Continental is opening of a Deep Machine Learning Competence Centre in Budapest in May 2018 and with that adding 100 new jobs in the region.

“Artificial intelligence is a core competency in the development of automated driving. We are expanding our expertise in the area of Deep Machine Learning to enable automated driving and to support our Vision Zero – a future without accidents,” Karl Haupt, head of Continental’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business unit, said in a press release.



The Budapest Competence Centre for Deep Machine Learning will be integrated in an existing Global Software Factory network with other development locations inside the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business unit.



“More and more technological and development processes are added to the well-prosperous automotive operation at Continental's domestic units. Our high-tech developments create a demand for highly qualified labour, which can be one of the guarantees for the future success and sustainability” – added Daniel Rabai, Head of Focus County at Continental in Hungary.



The company is planning to hire around 100 software and hardware experts for the new site and to fill these vacancies quickly. The focus topic in the new site will be Deep Machine Learning for embedded and safety-critical real-time software applications.