© jirsak dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 31, 2018
Aegis teams up with MAX to for integrated MES / ERP solution
Manufacturing Execution Software (MES) provider, Aegis Software, and MAX, a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solution are teaming up to provide an integrated solution.
This combination aims to help manufacturers become more agile and responsive to customised and changing demands, ultimately increasing operational efficiency and elevating customer experience and satisfaction, a press release reads.
The MAX ERP solution manages the business functions such as purchasing, material planning, sales, and inventory management to help an enterprise run smoothly. Users can now add the functionality of the MES platform from Aegis, FactoryLogix, which manages the manufacturing production lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution, ensuring that production is in line with demands. It is the companies belief that this combination can lead to significant improvements such as increasing overall equipment efficiency, improving inventory accuracy and demand forecasting, reducing cycle times, ensuring compliance, and boosting profit margins.
“Increasing complexity of data, competition, customer demands, and lower margins are just some of the pressures forcing manufacturers to become more agile and responsive. Companies committed to achieving next-level manufacturing excellence cannot rely on either ERP or MES solutions alone when it comes to digitizing manufacturing,” said Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software.
“ERP solutions specialize in planning and scheduling, and as a result, they often do not provide the real-time granularity that is critical for tightly controlling and coordinating production, materials, quality control, and processes. By partnering with MAX, we are providing a complementary offering that enables manufacturers to leverage the best-in-class capabilities of both solutions for maximized efficiencies and returns,” Jason Spera continued.
This joint solution seamlessly connects the shop floor to the top floor enabling real-time information exchange between the business layer and the production layer tying together manufacturing, supply chain, and financial data.
“The integration between MAX and FactoryLogix eliminates the traditional barriers of disparate silos, ensuring a free flow of information exchange between ERP and MES to achieve greater efficiencies,” said Fiona Beckstrom, General Manager of MAX. “Leading manufacturers can now tap into the critical data they need to address today’s manufacturing pressures and transform into Smart Factories that are lean and more aligned with the overall supply chain.”
The MAX ERP solution manages the business functions such as purchasing, material planning, sales, and inventory management to help an enterprise run smoothly. Users can now add the functionality of the MES platform from Aegis, FactoryLogix, which manages the manufacturing production lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution, ensuring that production is in line with demands. It is the companies belief that this combination can lead to significant improvements such as increasing overall equipment efficiency, improving inventory accuracy and demand forecasting, reducing cycle times, ensuring compliance, and boosting profit margins.
“Increasing complexity of data, competition, customer demands, and lower margins are just some of the pressures forcing manufacturers to become more agile and responsive. Companies committed to achieving next-level manufacturing excellence cannot rely on either ERP or MES solutions alone when it comes to digitizing manufacturing,” said Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software.
“ERP solutions specialize in planning and scheduling, and as a result, they often do not provide the real-time granularity that is critical for tightly controlling and coordinating production, materials, quality control, and processes. By partnering with MAX, we are providing a complementary offering that enables manufacturers to leverage the best-in-class capabilities of both solutions for maximized efficiencies and returns,” Jason Spera continued.
This joint solution seamlessly connects the shop floor to the top floor enabling real-time information exchange between the business layer and the production layer tying together manufacturing, supply chain, and financial data.
“The integration between MAX and FactoryLogix eliminates the traditional barriers of disparate silos, ensuring a free flow of information exchange between ERP and MES to achieve greater efficiencies,” said Fiona Beckstrom, General Manager of MAX. “Leading manufacturers can now tap into the critical data they need to address today’s manufacturing pressures and transform into Smart Factories that are lean and more aligned with the overall supply chain.”
Saab inks order for Gripen development and operational support Swedish defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence...
Panasonic's looking to strengthen business in North America Effective April 1 2018, the Japanese company will establish Panasonic System Solutions...
Aegis teams up with MAX to for integrated MES / ERP solution Manufacturing Execution Software (MES) provider, Aegis Software, and MAX, a provider...
Latécoère to open new Bulgarian plant in March French aeronautics company, Latécoère, is continuing its transformation with a new plant...
Electrolux invests $500 million in US manufacturing operations The Swedish home appliance manufacturer says it’s planning to invest approximately USD 500 million in its U.S. manufacturing operations, stepping up a strategic initiative to drive profitable growth in North America.
EMS provider shuts down in Silicon Valley Canadian EMS provider, Creation Technologies, is shutting down its operations in Milpitas and is...
Welcome Veoneer – Autoliv names electronics spin-off Swedish automotive safety systems supplier, Autoliv, announces that the new...
ePower is now in the hand of Preh Bavarian automotive supplier Preh GmbH says that the previously announced acquisition...
Note enters medtech partnership Swedish EMS-provider Note has entered into a manufacturing agreement with CellMark AB. Estimated sales value of some SEK 25 million (EUR ) in 2018. The scheduled production for the medtech product start is in the first...
Domestic competition for Northvolt as Alelion plans battery factory Alelion Energy Systems has decided to build a lithium battery manufacturing factory in...
Fourth straight quarter of accelerating YoY revenue growth for Flex Quarterly revenues for Flex amounted to USD 6. 67 billion during the company's third...
NTU Singapore invests in 3D printer from Nano Dimension Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has purchased the...
Panasonic starts mass production of telematics control unit Panasonic Corporation says it has started mass production of telematics control unit (TCU)...
The US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018 Heraeus says that a stronger US dollar will weigh down gold and silver in 2018, while...
Samsung & Apple buys 19.5% of all semiconductors Samsung Electronics and Apple remained the top two semiconductor chip buyers in...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to become one Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
Celestica acquires US-based Atrenne The acquisition aims to broaden Celestica’s design and manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace and Defense market.
Merlin Flex achieves AS9100 Rev D Hartlepool UK based, Merlin Flex Ltd, a division of the Merlin PCB Group, has successfully made...
Comtech receives a $11 million contract from US space contractor Comtech's Command & Control Technologies group, has received a letter contract from a...
DARPA selects Orbital ATK for hypersonic engine research project Orbital ATK has entered into a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects...
Litarion GmbH initiates insolvency proceedings Electrovaya’s German subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, has commenced a voluntary...
North American PCB orders spike Due to a sharp increase in orders in December 2017, the book-to-bill ratio climbed to...
Mycronic partners with ELCIA ESDM Cluster and Accurex Solutions Swedish manufacturing equipment supplier, Mycronic, has together with their Indian...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments